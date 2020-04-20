How To Clean Shoes At Home Amid COVID 19 Pandemic | Tips To Keep In Mind

A new study by the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention has shown that shoes could be carriers for the Coronavirus and transmit the disease to places. Therefore, it is of utmost importance to clean your shoes in order to get rid of any potential virus that could be there on it. So here are ways and tips on how to clean shoes at home amid COVID -19 pandemic and keep yourself safe from getting infected by the virus.

How to stop Coronavirus getting transmitted from your shoes

Keep a separate pair of shoes for the time when you are going out for grocery shopping or for essential things. Leave them at your doorstep and change into another pair of slippers or shoes when you enter the house. Make sure you pick your ‘outside pair’ and not walk in it inside the house and wash them.

If your shoes are made of fabric like mesh or canvas then you can put the shoes and wash them in a washing machine, but make sure you wash them at a high temperature with a product containing bleach to enhance the disinfectant’s results.

Do not forget to wash your hands.

The Coronavirus pandemic has instilled fear of getting in contact with the potentially deadly disease that has affected numerous people. While people are wearing masks, gloves and have been regularly resorting to proper sanitization of everything amid the lockdown, they must take care of cleaning their shoes properly as well when they are coming from outside as they could be contaminated with the virus. This is most important if you have babies or pets in the house.

For a person to get infected, the virus has to enter the nasal chamber, still one must take care and clean their shoes, slippers or anything that is coming inside the house. You cannot be taken lightly that the contaminated shoes, especially of the medical staff, in particular, could spread the virus rapidly.

Image credits: Shutterstock