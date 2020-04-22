World Book Day: Free Books To Read On Amazon Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

World Book Day is celebrated on the 23rd of April every year. And on the occasion, Amazon will be giving free access to millions of books, and readers will not have to pay on this occasion. The online conglomerate has decided to give away free access to some books on their site, that is, Kindle Unlimited Book. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Amazon is giving away free e-books

Users get to read some award-winning titles, penned by some international authors for free. Those who have Amazon Kindle e-reader or are accessing the site through Andriod, there are a bunch of books that are available for free. The nine books are from Amazon Crossing that are available for World Book Day. The award-winning titles that are available free for World Book Day are given below. Check out the list:

The Price of Paradise- by Susana López Rubio

The First Mrs. Rothschild - by Sara Aharoni

Your Perfect Year - by Charlotte Lucas

Life- by Lu Yao

The Man Who Played With Fire - by Jan Stocklassa

Hard Rain- by Irma Venter

The Girl In The Tree - by Şebnem İşigüzel

Out Of The Silence - by Eduardo Strauch

Along the Tapajós - by Fernando Vilela

The ebooks generally cost some money, but Amazon will be giving free access to celebrate World Book Day. There are audio copies are available, but users will have to first sign up for the ebook. The above mentioned award-winning books are penned down by some famous international authors. The books available are translated into English. They also have a counter that shows the number of pages that have been read by the Kindle users worldwide during the promotion stages.

