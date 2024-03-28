×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Interesting Facts About World's Oldest Mountains That Will Surprise You

These ancient mountains, more than a billion years old, stand today as silent witnesses to the processes of continental drift and geological transformations.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
World's oldest mountains
World's oldest mountains | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Earth, with an age of about 4.54 billion years, is home to some of the oldest mountain ranges that serve as majestic markers of the planet's long and intricate geological history. These ancient mountains, more than a billion years old, stand today as silent witnesses to the processes of continental drift, geological transformations, and the passage of time, each with a story to tell about the Earth's formative years.

Barberton mountains

Leading the list of venerable mountain ranges is the Barberton Greenstone Belt, also known as the Makhonjwa Mountains, located in South Africa. Dated at approximately 3.5 billion years old, these mountains represent the oldest known formations of their kind on the planet. Despite their modest elevations, the Barberton Mountains are distinguished by their unique greenstone composition, the result of intense volcanic activity and sedimentation on the ancient Kaapvaal Craton. This area's layered rock formations provide a rare window into early continental evolution and the dawn of life on Earth.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Hamersley range 

Following closely is the Hamersley Range in Western Australia, with an age of around 3.4 billion years. Situated on the Pilbara Craton, these mountains were formed from the remnants of volcanic islands and ancient sea basins. The Hamersley Range is renowned for its extensive deposits of iron ore, which paint the landscape in vivid reds and browns, creating a striking natural spectacle.

Waterberg mountains 

South Africa's Limpopo Province is home to the Waterberg Mountains, estimated to be 2.8 billion years old. Set within the expansive Waterberg Biosphere Reserve, these mountains are characterised by their prominent red sandstone cliffs and plateaus, dating back to the Proterozoic Eon. The Waterberg Mountains offer a captivating look into Earth's early geological periods.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Magaliesberg mountains

Lastly, the Magaliesberg Mountains, found in South Africa's North West Province, boast an age of approximately 2.3 billion years. Originating in the Archean Eon, their formation was a result of sediment accumulation and compression in an ancient sea. Presently, the Magaliesberg's rugged landscape, with its steep cliffs and unique rock formations, continues to fascinate and inspire.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 21:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tammannah Bhatia

Tamannaah In White

a few seconds ago
Jailed Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Passes Away

Mukhtar Ansari Dies

a minute ago
Alaya F

Alaya F Dons Casuals

2 minutes ago
Neha Dhupia

Neha In Golden Outfit

3 minutes ago
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal

Richa, Ali At Airport

3 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

4 minutes ago
Ankita Lokhande

Ankita In Yellow Suit

5 minutes ago
BREAKING: Two dead in building collapse in Chennai.

Chennai Building Collapse

5 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

5 minutes ago
Wildlife Species With The Best Camouflaging Abilities

Animals That Camouflage

6 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

6 minutes ago
Beans

Green Beans In India

8 minutes ago
As of March 28, at least 143 people have died as a result of the concert hall attack in Moscow.

Moscow Concert Attack

9 minutes ago
Man Detained With Liquor Bottle Outside Court When Arvind Kejriwal Produced In Excise Policy Case

Arvind Kejriwal

9 minutes ago
Experience The Magic Of These Kashmiri Lakes

Lakes In Kashmir

10 minutes ago
Penn Badgley

Penn On Parenthood

12 minutes ago
Nuts

Memory Boosting Foods

14 minutes ago
Hill Stations

Hill Stations Of MP

15 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 3 Classmates Stab Class 10 Student for Not Showing Answers During Exam

    India News11 hours ago

  2. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World13 hours ago

  4. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News14 hours ago

  5. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo