Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik recently inaugurated ₹800 crore heritage corridor project at Puri's Jagannath Temple. The entire pilgrim town is beautifully adorned with flowers, decorative lights, and graffiti, presenting a magnificent look. Besides this, the Odisha government has planned to make arrangements for 10,000 people from various parts of the state to visit the Jagannath temple for a month from January 22. Interestingly, apart from its popularity for its annual Rath Yatra which is witnessed by the millions, this temple has many interesting facts.

Interesting facts about Jaggannath Puri:

1. Defying Nature's Code of Conduct

The flag mounted on the top of the Jagannath Temple flows in the opposite direction to the wind's course, which has no scientific reason.

Image credits: Odisha.tourism



2. The Climb

Every day a priest scrambles the walls of the temple, with a height equivalent to that of a 45-storey building, to change the flag atop the temple dome. The practice is done with bare hands without any protective gear. It's believed if the ritual is skipped one day from the calendar, the temple will be shut down for a long 18 years.

Image credits: Odisha.tourism

3. A light with no darkness

The temple is said to have no shadow at all, at any time of the day from any direction possible.

Image credits: Odisha.tourism



4. The Sudarshan Chakra

The chakra has hard metal that weighs about a tonne, without any machinery but with a human force of that century.

The second is one dealing with the architectural technique related to the Chakra. From every direction you look, the Chakra looks back with the same appearance.

5. Nothing's Above God, So Nothing Fly Above It Either

Above the temple dome, this particular area is restricted, and not even a single bird is encountered above the temple dome. Even an airplane could not be seen hovering above the temple.

6. Food Is Never Futile Here

The total number of people visiting the temple varies between 2,000 to 2, 00,000 people every day. Miraculously, the Parsadam prepared every day is never wasted, not even a bite.

7. Mute Water

Seconds, after you take the first step inside the temple from Singha Dwara entrance, the audibility to the ocean waves is entirely lost. This phenomenon is more prominent in the evening. There is no scientific explanation to support this fact. . The sound returns when you leave the temple.

8. Reverse gear of the Breeze

In Puri, the breeze tends to blow in the exact opposite direction. In the daytime, the breeze blows from land to sea and the opposite in the evening happens.

9. Magical Methods to Cook

The traditional way to cook the Parsadam is preserved by the priests here. Exactly seven pots are used as vessels mounted over one another and are cooked using firewood.

10. Deities Disintegration

The deities are buried from every 14 to 18 years, one above another, replaced by new ones. These deities are made up of neem wood and are believed to be disintegrated on their own.

