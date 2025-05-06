sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 6th 2025, 09:31 IST

MET Gala 2025: Wondering What's Written On Diljit Dosanjh's Cape In Punjabi? Know Here

Diljit Dosanjh's debut look at the MET Gala 2025 was an ode to his Punjabi roots and Indian traditions. Prabal Gurung designed the look for the singer.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Diljit Dosanjh at MET Gala 2025
Diljit Dosanjh at MET Gala 2025 | Image: Republic

 Punjabi singer-star Diljit Dosanjh walked the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet dressed in a regal white ensemble in a homage to the Maharaja of Patiala. The outfit was designed by American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung, who previously dressed Bollywood star Alia Bhatt for the fashion charity event held annually in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The look features hand-embroidered motifs of India’s cultural markers, like lotus flowers and peacocks on the belt, and, on the cape, an artistic representation of the state of Punjab as well as Punjabi script, known as Gurmukhi. Diljit's cape intrigued many, and some tried to decode what was written inside the outline of the state's map.

For those wanting to know what the embroidered text means, it is simply a sequence of the Punjabi alphabet. The cape featured the 35 letters in the Punjabi language.

Breaking down Diljit's debut Met Gala look

Representing his Sikh roots, Diljit wore an ivory and gold sherwani, along with a tehmat, bejewelled turban adorned with a white 'kalgi' and a lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan. Diljit's team shared a series of videos of the Punjabi superstar's appearance at the gala on its official Instagram page. "HISTORY #diljitdosanjh #metgala #diljit," was the caption of one of the posts featuring the singer climbing down the stairs as he leaves the hotel for the Met ball.
 

A video of the Amar Singh Chamkila actor twirling his moustache was captioned as: "He wore a Legacy #diljit #metgala #diljitdosanjh." Diljit also posed with other celebs whose outfits at the Met Gala 2025 were designed by Prabal Gurung. Nicole Scherzinger, Tessa Thompson, Precious Lee and Shakira were snapped with Diljit before their Met appearance.

Published May 6th 2025, 09:31 IST