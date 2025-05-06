MET Gala 2025: Wondering What's Written On Diljit Dosanjh's Cape In Punjabi? Know Here

Punjabi singer-star Diljit Dosanjh walked the Met Gala 2025 blue carpet dressed in a regal white ensemble in a homage to the Maharaja of Patiala. The outfit was designed by American-Nepalese designer Prabal Gurung, who previously dressed Bollywood star Alia Bhatt for the fashion charity event held annually in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The look features hand-embroidered motifs of India’s cultural markers, like lotus flowers and peacocks on the belt, and, on the cape, an artistic representation of the state of Punjab as well as Punjabi script, known as Gurmukhi. Diljit's cape intrigued many, and some tried to decode what was written inside the outline of the state's map.

For those wanting to know what the embroidered text means, it is simply a sequence of the Punjabi alphabet. The cape featured the 35 letters in the Punjabi language.



Also Read: MET Gala 2025 Highlights: Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra Get Mixed Reactions, Kiara Advani Debuts Baby Bump, Dandyism & More

Breaking down Diljit's debut Met Gala look

Representing his Sikh roots, Diljit wore an ivory and gold sherwani, along with a tehmat, bejewelled turban adorned with a white 'kalgi' and a lion-headed, jewel-studded kirpan. Diljit's team shared a series of videos of the Punjabi superstar's appearance at the gala on its official Instagram page. "HISTORY #diljitdosanjh #metgala #diljit," was the caption of one of the posts featuring the singer climbing down the stairs as he leaves the hotel for the Met ball.

