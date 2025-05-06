MET Gala Debut Ya West Delhi Ki Baraat? Diljit Dosanjh's Sherwani Look Sparks Meme Fest

Diljit Dosanjh was among the select Indian celebrities at the MET Gala this year. The singer-actor made his debut at the coveted MET steps. He opted for a Prabal Gurung for his first appearance. However, the look was far from the head-turner fans were expecting.

‘Dulha Dosanjh’: Memes surface after Diljit's MET appearance

On May 5, Diljit Dosanjh made his first appearance at the MET Gala. However, his over-the-top appearance failed to impress social media users. The Lover hitmaker donned an ivory sherwani teamed with a matching turban. He completed the look with a bunch of accessories and a sword. His outfit also featured a long, floor-length cape, which was inscribed with a map of Punjab



Diljit Dosanjh wore a layered necklace with a gemstone pendant. His turban featured the same chains. He also donned an olive green coloured choker to break the monotony of the outfit. His sherwani also featured embroidery of Indian motifs. He completed the outfit with a cape that featured the sun and moon embroidered on both sleeves.



Diljit Dosanjh at MET Gala red carpet | Image: X

For the unversed, Prabal Gurung, the designer who curated Diljit's look, also designed Alia Bhatt 's outfit at her MET Gala debut in 2023. This year, he also collaborated with Shakira.



Social media users comment on Diljit Dosanjh's look | Image: X