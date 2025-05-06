sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Pahalgam Terror Attack | India Punishes Pakistan | Donald Trump | Putin Backs India's Fight | CBSE Results 2025 | IPL 2025 | Ajaz Khan In Hot Water |
Advertisement

Updated May 6th 2025, 06:32 IST

MET Gala Debut Ya West Delhi Ki Baraat? Diljit Dosanjh's Sherwani Look Sparks Meme Fest

Diljit Dosanjh's debut at the MET Gala was far from the head-turner his fans were expecting. The singer-actor was massively trolled for his 'over the top' look.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow: Google News Icon
Diljit Dosanjh trolled for MET Gala look
Diljit Dosanjh trolled for MET Gala look | Image: Republic

Diljit Dosanjh was among the select Indian celebrities at the MET Gala this year. The singer-actor made his debut at the coveted MET steps. He opted for a Prabal Gurung for his first appearance. However, the look was far from the head-turner fans were expecting.

‘Dulha Dosanjh’: Memes surface after Diljit's MET appearance 

On May 5, Diljit Dosanjh made his first appearance at the MET Gala. However, his over-the-top appearance failed to impress social media users. The Lover hitmaker donned an ivory sherwani teamed with a matching turban. He completed the look with a bunch of accessories and a sword. His outfit also featured a long, floor-length cape, which was inscribed with a map of Punjab  

Also Read: Nickyanka's Date At Met 2025 Is A Blah Moment By Their Own Standards

Diljit Dosanjh wore a layered necklace with a gemstone pendant. His turban featured the same chains. He also donned an olive green coloured choker to break the monotony of the outfit. His sherwani also featured embroidery of Indian motifs. He completed the outfit with a cape that featured the sun and moon embroidered on both sleeves. 
 

Diljit Dosanjh at MET Gala red carpet | Image: X&nbsp;

For the unversed, Prabal Gurung, the designer who curated Diljit's look, also designed Alia Bhatt 's outfit at her MET Gala debut in 2023. This year, he also collaborated with Shakira. 

Also Read: Met Gala 2025: Kiara Advani Makes A 'Superfine' Debut On Blue Carpet

Social media users comment on Diljit Dosanjh's look | Image: X&nbsp;

Also Read: Manish Malhotra's Met Gala Debut Look Is Indianness Personified
While some were impressed by Diljit Dosanjh flaunting his ‘Punjabiyat’ and ‘Indianess' at the red carpet, it did not leave such a mark on others. Social media users compared his MET look with a traditional Indian groom's dress. Some mentioned that the singer confused the MET Gala with an Indian wedding. Select netizens also pointed out that Diljit represented Punjab with his outfit, and not India. On Reddit, netizens also compared Diljit with a magician. 


 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published May 6th 2025, 05:37 IST

Punjab Alia Bhatt