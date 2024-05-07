Advertisement

With Mother's Day just around the corner, it's time to celebrate the incredible women who have shaped our lives with love, care, and endless support. If you find yourself scrambling for the perfect gift, afraid not! Here are some last-minute, yet thoughtful, gift ideas that are sure to make your mom feel cherished on her special day.

Personalised photo album or frame

Capture precious memories with your mom by creating a personalised photo album or framing a favourite picture. Include snapshots from memorable family vacations, milestone celebrations, or heartwarming moments shared together. This gift is guaranteed to bring a smile to her face every time she looks at it.

Representative photo | Image: Freepik

Subscription to a relaxation service

Give your mom the gift of relaxation with a subscription to a spa, meditation app, or streaming service offering calming music and guided mindfulness exercises. Help her unwind and de-stress from her busy schedule with access to soothing experiences right at her fingertips.

DIY spa day kit

Create a DIY spa day kit filled with pampering essentials such as bath bombs, luxurious body lotions, scented candles, and herbal teas. Encourage your mom to indulge in some self-care and relaxation with a rejuvenating spa experience in the comfort of her own home.

Customised recipe book

Compile a collection of your mom's favourite recipes, along with family recipes passed down through generations, into a customised recipe book. Add personal touches such as handwritten notes, photos, and anecdotes to make it truly special. This gift will not only delight her taste buds but also warm her heart with memories of shared meals and culinary traditions.

Representative photo | Image: Freepik

Indoor plants

Bring the beauty of nature indoors with a potted plant or herb garden for your mom's home. Choose low-maintenance plants or aromatic herbs that she can nurture and enjoy, adding a touch of greenery to her living space while promoting relaxation and well-being.

Handwritten letter

Sometimes, the simplest gestures can have the greatest impact. Take the time to write a heartfelt letter expressing your love, gratitude, and appreciation for everything your mom has done for you. Alternatively, gift her a beautiful journal where she can jot down her thoughts, dreams, and reflections, creating a keepsake to treasure for years to come.

Representative photo | Image: Freepik

Donation to a charity in her honour

In honour of your mom's selflessness and compassion, consider making a donation to a charitable organisation or cause that holds special meaning to her. Whether it's supporting humanitarian efforts, environmental conservation, or local community initiatives, this gift not only honours your mom but also makes a positive impact in the world.

