Narasimha Jayanti is a Hindu festival that celebrates the fourth incarnation (avatar) of Lord Vishnu, known as Narasimha, the half-man, half-lion deity. According to Hindu mythology, this avatar was taken to save his devotee Prahlada from his tyrannical father, King Hiranyakashipu. Hiranyakashipu, who had been granted a boon that he could not be killed by man or beast, day or night, inside or outside, sought to dominate the universe and demanded that everyone worship him instead of the gods.

Prahlada, a staunch devotee of Vishnu, refused to comply, which enraged Hiranyakashipu. After numerous failed attempts to kill his son, Hiranyakashipu challenged Prahlada's belief in Vishnu. At that moment, Vishnu appeared in the form of Narasimha, emerging from a pillar at twilight (neither day nor night), and killed Hiranyakashipu with his claws (neither man nor beast), while on the threshold of a palace (neither inside nor outside). This event symbolises the victory of good over evil and the protection of devotees by the divine.

Narasimha Jayanti| Image: omspiritualshop

Date and muhurat

Narasimha Jayanti is going to be celebrated on Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in Vaishakha Month. As per the Hindu calendar, Narasimha Jayanti 2024’s Chaturdashi Tithi begins on May 21, 2024 at 05:39 PM and ends on May 22, 2024 at 06:47 PM.

Significance

Narasimha Jayanti holds immense significance in Hinduism. It represents the triumph of faith and righteousness over arrogance and wickedness. The story of Narasimha and Prahlada underscores the theme of divine intervention to restore dharma (cosmic order) and protect the virtuous. Devotees believe that worshipping Narasimha on this day can help overcome fears, ward off evil influences, and provide divine protection.

The festival is especially revered by Vaishnavites, especially in the Southern part of India and is celebrated with great devotion across India. It is also believed that observing the rituals of Narasimha Jayanti can absolve sins and grant moksha (liberation).