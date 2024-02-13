English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 23:19 IST

National Women's Day 2024: Here's Why This Day Is Celebrated In Honour Of Sarojini Naidu's Birthday

February 13 marks the 145th birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu and here's why it is also celebrated as National Women's Day.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
sarojini naidu
sarojini naidu | Image:Instagram
As February 13 is here, India is honouring the 145th birth anniversary of Sarojini Naidu who was a luminary in the world of poetry, activism, and women's rights. Beyond a mere birthday commemoration, this date holds special significance as National Women's Day in India and pays homage to Naidu's unparalleled contributions.

More about Sarojini Naidu

Born on February 13th, 1879, in Hyderabad, British India, to a Bengali Hindu family, Naidu's journey is an example of resilience and brilliance. From her formative years, she showcased immense talent in literature, later attaining her skills in various Indian and British institutions.

At the heart of Naidu's body of work lay an intense commitment to India's independence struggle and the liberation of women. Through her poetry filled with themes of patriotism, feminism, and social justice, she stirred masses and ignited the flame of resistance against British colonial rule.

Naidu's activism went beyond the world of verse. She orchestrated and led protests against British oppression, alongside championing the cause of women's welfare with unwavering resolve. Her dominance to the presidency of the Indian National Congress in 1925 marked a historic milestone and amplified women's voices in a political landscape full of patriarchal barriers.

Why is Sarojini Naidu’s birthday celebrated as National Women’s Day?

Renowned as The Nightingale of India, Naidu's unbeatable spirit and literary skills resonated across the nation and served as an example of empowerment, particularly for women. Hence, it is befitting to commemorate her birth anniversary as National Women's Day, a tribute not only to Naidu but to the myriad women who have shaped history with their resilience and determination.

Furthermore, National Women's Day serves as a platform to laud the achievements of women across diverse domains while inspiring future generations to overcome barriers and pursue their aspirations. Yet, amidst celebration, it underscores the persisting challenges of gender discrimination and violence urging concerted efforts towards a more just and equitable world.

