Phoolwali Holi 2024: Know The Date, History, Significance Of This Unique Tradition

Advertisement

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with great vigour and enthusiasm all across the country. While people from different parts of India celebrate the festival in different manner, Lord Krishna's devotees congregate at places like Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Gokul. The celebration at all these places Braj Ki Holi. The ten-day long celebration takes inspiration from Lord Krishna and Radha's life.

Holi celebrations in Braj are world-famous. People from all across the globe come together at Braj to celebrate the festival of colours. This year, the holi celebrations will be held from March 17 to March 26. On one of these days, people and tourists will celebrate the Phoolwali Holi.

Advertisement

File photo of Holi | Image: Unsplash

What is Phoolwali holi?

This year, Phoolwali Holi will be celebrated on March 20 in Vrindavan. During this day, devotees celebrate the festival with flowers and colours. However, these colours are not the ordinary ones. They are made from the natural dye of flowers. All the devotees gather at Banke Bihari Temple of Vrindavan. A priest representing Lord Krishna showers colourful flowers on these devotees. It is a very popular celebration that draws a huge crowd of visitors.

Advertisement

According to the legend, Radha was angry with Lord Krishna because he had not met her for a long time. On getting to know about this, Krishna immediately visited. He arrived on the second day of Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month. Radha became happy on his arrival and to appease her, Lord Krishna plucked a blooming flower and threw it to tease her. She also reciprocated by doing the same.

File photo of holi | Image: Unsplash

The Gopis present there also started showering flowers on each other. This is how the tradition of playing holi with flowers came into being.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another special celebration is the Lathmar Holi which is unique to Mathura. 'Lath-mar' is a Hindi word where 'Lath' means stick and 'mar' means beat, literally translating to beat with sticks Holi. Lathmar Holi is played between men and women with sticks and shields, wherein women in joyous vibrance and cheer all around lashing men with sticks and men try to save themselves from getting hit while trying to drench women in colours.