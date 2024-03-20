×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

Phoolwali Holi 2024: Know The Date, History, Significance Of This Unique Tradition

This year, Phoolwali Holi will be celebrated on March 20 in Vrindavan. Read this to know all about the unique tradition.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Holi Celebration
Holi Celebration | Image:Ani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated with great vigour and enthusiasm all across the country. While people from different parts of India celebrate the festival in different manner, Lord Krishna's devotees congregate at places like Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Nandgaon, and Gokul. The celebration at all these places Braj Ki Holi. The ten-day long celebration takes inspiration from Lord Krishna and Radha's life. 

Holi celebrations in Braj are world-famous. People from all across the globe come together at Braj to celebrate the festival of colours. This year, the holi celebrations will be held from March 17 to March 26. On one of these days, people and tourists will celebrate the Phoolwali Holi.

Advertisement
File photo of Holi | Image: Unsplash 

What is Phoolwali holi?

This year, Phoolwali Holi will be celebrated on March 20 in Vrindavan. During this day, devotees celebrate the festival with flowers and colours. However, these colours are not the ordinary ones. They are made from the natural dye of flowers. All the devotees gather at Banke Bihari Temple of Vrindavan. A priest representing Lord Krishna showers colourful flowers on these devotees. It is a very popular celebration that draws a huge crowd of visitors.

Advertisement

According to the legend, Radha was angry with Lord Krishna because he had not met her for a long time. On getting to know about this, Krishna immediately visited. He arrived on the second day of Krishna Paksha of Phalguna month. Radha became happy on his arrival and to appease her, Lord Krishna plucked a blooming flower and threw it to tease her. She also reciprocated by doing the same. 

File photo of holi | Image: Unsplash 

The Gopis present there also started showering flowers on each other. This is how the tradition of playing holi with flowers came into being. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another special celebration is the Lathmar Holi which is unique to Mathura. 'Lath-mar' is a Hindi word where 'Lath' means stick and 'mar' means beat, literally translating to beat with sticks Holi. Lathmar Holi is played between men and women with sticks and shields, wherein women in joyous vibrance and cheer all around lashing men with sticks and men try to save themselves from getting hit while trying to drench women in colours. 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 11:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The ship later completely capsized, the coast guard said.

S Korean Tanker Capsizes

a few seconds ago
A structure set on fire by angry people after the death of two boys in Budaun on Tuesday night

Budaun Double Murder

a minute ago
pm modi

PM Modi on startups

2 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

3 minutes ago
RC16 pooja ceremony

RC16 Pooja Ceremony

4 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Tamilisai Joins BJP

7 minutes ago
Tim Cook

Tim Cook visits China

12 minutes ago
England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test

13 minutes ago
Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka Lok Sabha

13 minutes ago
Three Set Themselves on Fire in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, Die

Bengaluru Suicide

15 minutes ago
War 2 Hrithik Roshan

War 2 Update

17 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung revenue plans

21 minutes ago
BREAKING: 30 Persons Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Maha Bus Accident

27 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Meta, Apple

28 minutes ago
USA Cricket

USA Cricket confirmed to

29 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex jumps 200 points

31 minutes ago
Understanding Different Types Of Workouts To Train More Effectively

Different Workouts

36 minutes ago
Balkaur Singh file photo

Balkaur Singh's Ordeal

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News15 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests 11 More People In Ram Navami Case

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News15 hours ago

  5. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo