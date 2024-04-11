Advertisement

Chaitra Navratri, spanning nine nights, concludes with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Put simply, Ram Navami commemorates the birth of Lord Ram. As per the Hindu calendar, the date for the occasion is falling on April 17. Just like every keynote festival in the very diverse India, Ram Navami too, assumes its own particular variations, in the way it is celebrated, state-wise. That being said, Ram Navami does not just enjoy special attention in North India and states like Gujarat, but is also celebrated with much pomp and show down South as well.

Advertisement

How is Ram Navami celebrated in South India?



Interestingly, the occasion of Ram Navami in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana is also considered as the day of Lord Ram's marriage to Mother Sita. The Rameswaram Temple, located in Tamil Nadu, is a rather popular congregation spot for all devotees wanting to celebrate the day.

Advertisement



Similarly, the Bhadrachalam in Telangana is also thronged by devotees wishing to worship Lord Ram with his entire family. Karnataka takes Ram Navami celebrations a step further by performing the ceremonial marriage ritual of Lord Rama and Mata Sita, also known as Kalyanam.

Particulars of the Navediyam



For the unversed, Navediyam is the food offering given to the Hindu deity as part and parcel of the rituals. Tasting the food prior to offering it as prasad is strictly forbidden as per tradition. In the South Indian states, food items like Payasam, Kosambari, Panakam and Neer Mor are rather popular picks.



The Payasam or Kheer can be made from either rice or sabudana cooked down to a decadent consistency with milk and sugar. While kheer, as per tradition, is said to be a favourite for the deity, Kosambari - which is a raw salad made from moong dal, cucumber, coconut and chilli - is also a rather popular option. Panakam on the other hand, is a cooling drink, owing to the fact that the date for Ram Navami almost always falls in the midst of Summer - it is a concoction of jaggery, cardamom, dry ginger, salt and black pepper. In the same breath, Neer Mor or diluted buttermilk, also a cooling drink, is also offered to Lord Ram.