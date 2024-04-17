Ram Navami 2024: What To Offer Lord Ram In Bhog? Know Auspicious Timings For Puja

Advertisement

Ram Navami 2024 is celebrated with fervour countrywide today, April 17. The day marks the last and final day of the nine-day festival Chaitra Navratri. The day holds significant spiritual importance for Hindus, marking the birth of the Lord Rama, the epitome of righteousness and virtue. Several rituals and customs take the forefront on the occasion.

What are the auspicious puja timings for Ram Navami 2024?

Representative Image | Image: Pexels

On the occasion of Ram Navami devotees visit Ram temples and join in merry to celebrate the birth of the Lord. Devotees also perform puja at home and observe fasting (vrat) on this special day. Know about the auspicious timings to perform puja rituals today, as per Drik Panchang.

Navami Tithi Begins - 01:23 PM on Apr 16, 2024

Ram Navami Madhyahna Muhurat - 11:03 AM to 01:38 PM (02 Hours 35 Mins)

Ram Navami Madhyahna Moment - 12:21 PM

Navami Tithi Ends - 03:14 PM on Apr 17, 2024

Customs and traditions to perform on Ram Navami

Representative Image | Image: Pexels

On Ram Navami, devotees traditionally perform a kanya puja. Nine girls are worshipped on the auspicious day which also marks the conclusion of Navratri, which celebrates the nine forms of Goddess Durga. The traditional bhog of halwa poori, chane and tender coconut is prepared for them. This is also called Kanjak.

What to add to the bhog prasad on Ram Navami?

Panakam

Representative Image | Image: Pexels

Panakam is a traditional drink made with jaggery and water flavoured with cardamom. It is believed to be a favourite of Lord Rama. Offering Panakam during bhog signifies the sweetness and purity of devotion.

Chappan bhog

Chappan bhog refers to offering 56 different varieties of food items to the deity. While it might not be feasible for everyone to prepare 56 dishes, you can choose a selection of your family's favourite dishes to make a personalised feast.

Maha Prasad

Maha Prasad refers to a mixed rice pr chitranna. The savoury dish consists of rice, lentils, vegetables, and spices. Maha Prasad symbolises the essence of community, sharing, and divine blessings.

Fruit salad

A fresh fruit salad can be a delightful addition to the bhog. Offering a mix of seasonal fruits can symbolize health, vitality, and the bounty of nature that Lord Rama blesses with.

Tulsi leaves

Representative Image | Image: Pexels

Tulsi (holy basil) holds significant importance in Hindu culture. Offering fresh Tulsi leaves along with the bhog is considered auspicious. It symbolises purity, devotion, and spiritual growth.