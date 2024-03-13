Advertisement

During the holy month of Ramadan, the pre-dawn meal or sehri, plays a crucial role in providing the necessary nourishment and energy to sustain individuals throughout the day of fasting. It's essential to choose nutrient-rich foods that will keep you feeling full and energised until Iftar, the evening meal. To help you make the most of Sehri during Ramadan, here are some simple and nutritious meal ideas to fuel your day.

Oatmeal with protein

Start your Sehri with a hearty bowl of oatmeal topped with protein-rich ingredients such as nuts, seeds, or Greek yoghurt. Oatmeal is an excellent source of complex carbohydrates that provide sustained energy, while protein helps to keep you feeling full and satisfied until Iftar. You can also add fruits like bananas or berries for added sweetness and fibre.

Oatmeal with protein | Image: Unsplash

Eggs and whole grain toast

Eggs are a nutritious option for Sehri. Enjoy scrambled eggs, boiled eggs, or an omelette paired with whole grain toast for a balanced meal. Eggs are rich in high-quality protein and essential nutrients like vitamin D and B vitamins, making them an ideal choice for Sehri. Whole grain toast adds fibre and complex carbohydrates to help keep you energised throughout the day.

Greek yoghurt parfait

Indulge in a refreshing Greek yoghurt parfait for Sehri. Layer Greek yoghurt with granola, fresh fruits, and a drizzle of honey for a delicious and nutritious meal. Greek yoghurt is packed with protein and probiotics that support digestion and promote gut health. The combination of protein, fibre, and natural sugars from fruits will provide sustained energy to help you stay energised throughout the day.

Vegetable omelette with chapati

Vegetable omelette | Image: Unsplash

Whip up a quick and nutritious vegetable omelette paired with whole wheat chapati for Sehri. Fill your omelette with a variety of colourful vegetables like bell peppers, spinach, onions, and tomatoes for added vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Whole wheat chapati is a rich source of complex carbohydrates that will keep you feeling full and satisfied until Iftar.

Overnight chia seed pudding

Prepare a simple and delicious overnight chia seed pudding for Sehri. Mix chia seeds with your choice of milk (such as almond, coconut, or soy milk) and sweeten with honey or maple syrup. Allow the mixture to sit in the refrigerator overnight to thicken. In the morning, top your chia seed pudding with fruits, nuts, or seeds for added flavour and texture. Chia seeds are loaded with fibre, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants, making them a nutritious and energising option for Sehri.

Stay hydrated

Remember to stay hydrated during Sehri by drinking plenty of water and fluids. Opt for hydrating beverages like water, herbal teas, or coconut water to replenish fluids lost during the night and prevent dehydration throughout the day of fasting. Avoid caffeinated and sugary drinks, as they can lead to increased thirst and dehydration during Ramadan.