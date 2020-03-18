Gigi Hadid Reveals Being Away From City 'makes Her Feel Like A Kid'

Gigi Hadid is the face of many brands and her Instagram is full of promotional videos and pictures. She is a popular Victoria’s Secret model and an influencer. Despite her fast-lane lifestyle, Gigi Hadid revealed that she prefers the countryside and quaint neighbourhoods, more than the bustling city hustle. In an interview with a leading magazine, Gigi Hadid spoke about her choice of life, her career and more.

Also Read | Meghan Markle And Gigi Hadid Look Stunning In Emilia Wickstead Cape Outfits

In the interview with the magazine publication, Gigi Hadid answered questions from many of her celebrity friends namely Kendall Jenner, Blake Lively, Serena Williams, Taylor Swift, Jimmy Fallon and more. The questions accompanied either mod monochrome or black and white pictures which looked fascinating. Gigi Hadid was on the cover of the monthly magazine and her complete shoot spurred ethereal vibes.

Check out the mod cover of the magazine

Also Read | Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid Have Been Setting Friendship Goals Through The Years

While answering the questions from her several celebrity friends, Gigi Hadid revealed that she is more of a countryside person rather than the busy speed of a city person. She loves spending time in peaceful terrains of a rural neighbourhood. Gigi Hadid recalls her time spent on her mother Yolanda Hadid’s Pennsylvania house. She added that she prefers doing simple chores at the house and catch up on her happy time doing art, yoga, cooking and being with nature.

Also Read | Justin Bieber Calls Kanye West 'the Most Innovative Artist' After Gigi Hadid Disses Him

According to the interview, Gigi loves the idea of not dressing up and worrying about being under the paparazzi radar. She loves being away from the constant attention of the public. Gigi Hadid added that all these things lead to her internal healing which is a good detox from the modern chaos. She also added that her being away from the city brings a little carelessness which is a must in life. She feels like a kid when away from the city lights.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid Takes Fashion Cues From Sister Bella Hadid As They Set The Ramp On Fire

Gigi Hadid believes that her relation to earth has a lot to do with her sun sign 'Taurus'. Gigi Hadid revealed that she believes in zodiac even if people around her speak otherwise. She trusts in experiencing both good and bad as it is a part of life.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.