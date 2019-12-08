Cancer Love Compatibility: Here Are Best Compatible Signs For The Crab

The most compatible signs with Cancer are Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces. The least compatible signs with Cancer are generally considered to be Aries and Libra. Comparing sun signs can give a good general idea of compatibility between the two and help them live life easily. It is not completely accurate because people are more than just their sun sign. Read more to know about why are these are the most compatible signs for Cancer.

Make a wish near a #Cancer that trusts you & you bet theyll try their hardest to make it happen. — Terms of Cancer (@CancerTerms) December 4, 2019

Compatibility for cancer

Taurus

People whose ruling zodiac sign is Taurus are usually famous for their stubbornness, but they do have a soft corner for them. They usually share some personality traits of beauty, artistry, hedonism and a love of luxury and comfort. This trait makes them very compatible also Taurus are known to love the world of art.

Thats why if a #Cancer doesnt like you they make sure you dont touch them even accidentally.. theyre very conscious of that — Terms of Cancer (@CancerTerms) December 4, 2019

Virgo

The people whose ruling zodiac sign is Virgo are usually known for their traits like loyalty, emotional depth, and their parenting instincts which might just attract the Scorpians towards them. These traits make Virgos very adjustable to very emotional Cancers.

Scorpio

Scorpions, in general, have a very attractive set of personality traits that involve idealism, wit, intensity, an acute sense of perception, and magnetism. These traits might just be effective enough to cope up with a Cancerian. The sings might just click because of their two powerful auras and as we all know opposites do attract eachother.

Like Scorpios & #Cancer, people are wise to stay miles away from alcohol — Terms of Cancer (@CancerTerms) December 6, 2019

