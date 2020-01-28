Dinosaur Games To Meetings: Here's What To Do When There's No Internet At Work

Nowadays the internet is an integral part of all office work. However, its outage can seriously mess up your tasks and productivity. We can sometimes feel a little lost or panicked when we don't have access to the internet connection. But there are ways to stay productive without internet access. If you are at the office or workplace, here are a few ideas for what you can do without an internet connection.

Dinosaur game

The Google Chrome dinosaur game is a simple infinite runner game, which works without internet. The player has to jump over cactus and dodge obstacles by ducking under them.

The controls of the game are basic. Press the space button to jump and to start the game. Use the down arrow to duck. The goal of the game is to survive for as long as possible — or at least until your Internet starts working again.

Make a list

If your internet is down and you are freaking out, make a to-do list or plan ahead to increase focus. Write down everything you need to accomplish in order of importance at your workplace.

Also, decide how you will get the essentials done on a regular day. Use your offline time to properly schedule projects you are currently working on.

Have a staff meeting

If your internet connection goes down, plan a staff meeting. If the entire team is working on the same project, this is the right time when you can identify strengths and weaknesses in your project which might have to be fixed as soon as possible. The best of it is staff meeting can also serve as a brainstorming session or team-builders.

Organise your computer’s desktop

You spend your day staring at the computer, working on your tasks, and saving files, take a moment to clean it up. Create labelled folders and sort files.

Don’t forget to delete everything that you do not need anymore. By doing this, it will be much easier for you to work easier and faster.

Return phone calls

Easy internet access and connectivity made all of us neglect the importance and power of phone calls. Take this time to connect via dial-up to your old friends or clients. Call your clients just to update them about the project you are working on, which will foster a new level of connectedness and trust in your company.

