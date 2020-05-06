Easy Mother's Day Cards & Other Quick Gift Ideas For Your Mommy Dearest

Mother's Day 2020 is fast approaching on May 10, 2020. It is that time of the year again when everyone strives to make the day special for their mothers. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, this Mother's Day can still remain special for all the wonderful mothers out there. Ditching the lavish restaurants or the extravagant mall trips, one can strive to make this day special for their mothers within their homes by some unique DIY mothers' day gifts which will nevertheless be equally special for her.

Also Read: Women's Day 2020: Five Pocket-friendly Gift Ideas For Your Girlfriend

There are many ways to bring a smile on your mother's face even during the lockdown. Be it homemade mother's day cards or indulging in some special gesture to make her day memorable, one can still celebrate this day in a special way. Here are some easy last-minute Mother's Day ideas amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also Read: House-warming Gift Ideas That Have Both Aesthetic And Functional Value

Here are some ways to make Mother's Day special with these unique gift ideas

Easy Mother's Day Cards

These easy Mother's Day Cards are one of the best options to make this day special for your mother. One can try making some homemade Mother's Day cards with some beautiful messages for your mother. DIY Mother's Day card ideas can include creating a folded paper card for your mother wherein you can fill with reasons on why you cherish her every day.

Also Read: Vintage Home Décor Items To Give Your House An Antique Look | See Pictures

These easy Mother's Day cards are simple to create wherein you just have to focus on the message for your mother. These easy Mother's Day cards can also consist of some lovely pictures of you along with your mother. These easy Mother's Day cards can also have written accounts of your fond memories with her.

These cards will bring definitely bring a smile on her face. Needless to say that these easy Mother's Day cards are one of the best gift ideas for your mother on this special day.

Cook her favourite dish

Apart from the easy mother's day cards, one can indulge in cooking their mothers' favourite dish on this day. The one special pasta or that one dessert that your mother swears by can make this day even more special for her. One can steal her their mothers' favourite recipe and try to brighten up her day.

Pamper Her To No End

Instead of spending any extra bucks to order any expensive gifts, one can try to pamper their mothers on this day by doing their nails or giving them a nice head massage. This will also be an ideal gift idea if your mother is missing her trip to the spa. One can even try out a manicure with their mother's favourite nail paints or opt for nail art. These little efforts from your side will definitely leave your mother contended.