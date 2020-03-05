Women's Day 2020: Five Pocket-friendly Gift Ideas For Your Girlfriend

International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8, every year. It is also regarded as a day which is a focal point in the movement for women. With Women's Day 2020 around the corner, one might want to give their girlfriend a special gift.

However, many men find difficulty in choosing a gift for their loved ones for many reasons like being on a budget, confusion to decide what to gift and many more. Here is a compilation of five pocket-friendly women's day gift ideas that one can gift their girlfriends on Women's Day 2020. Check out the list.

A Fancy Leather Journal

A fancy leather journal makes a thoughtful gift. Even if she is not the type of girl who writes, a journal will still be useful. The person who you are gifting will either be motivated to write or it may come handy for writing notes or simple things that they forget. Also, the fanciness of the journal may turn out to be fascinating for them.

Fancy mini jewellery

A pair of dangler earrings or a simple necklace can also be helpful for your girlfriend if she is a fan of accessorizing. It is a cute gift to give to a woman. Also, let's not forget that jewellery is loved by most women.

Makeup set

If your girlfriend is fond of cosmetics? This Women's Day 2020, gifting her a makeup set would be another option to consider. If not an entire makeup set, you can try gifting her shades of lipsticks that she likes or maybe even highlighters and eye shadows. The best part about gifting someone makeup is that you have a wide range of options to choose from.

Perfume

Gifting someone perfume is the safest option one can opt for. However, it only becomes difficult when you do not know the preference of the person who you're gifting it to. Make sure about the person’s taste in perfumes and once you do, you can go ahead with it.

Basic tops/tees

Basic tops and tees are preferred by many women. A top with a quirky quote or a simple tee will work like a charm when it comes to gifts.

