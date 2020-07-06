Global Forgiveness Day History, Significance, And Celebration On This Occasion

Forgiveness Day is a day to forgive and be forgiven, and a chance to set things right. This is a great day when you can keep all your old conflicts and differences aside, and move beyond grievances and pains and start afresh. Forgiveness is the leaving or end of bitterness, annoyance, or anger as a result of a perceived offense, differences, disagreement, or fault, or finishing to demand punishment or restitution.

History of Global Forgiveness Day

Reportedly, CECA founded National Forgiveness Day in 1994 in Victoria, British Columbia. As the celebration of this day gained popularity, they renamed it as ‘Global Forgiveness Day’. As per reports, there is already a Forgiveness Day in the month of August, which is founded by the Worldwide Forgiveness Alliance. But the Forgiveness Day which is observed on 7th July was founded by the CECA (Christian Embassy of Christ’s Ambassadors). Essentially, both the days have basically the same message to give to the masses; that is to forgive. Also, there are many studies that show; people who forgive are happier and healthier than those who hold resentments.

It is said that forgiving someone or finding a path to forgiveness can sometimes be difficult and challenging. But nothing is impossible, and hence experts say that sharing your feelings with others, talking to someone, writing down your feelings, or even speaking to a professional individual can help. There are numerous and various perspectives that can help us see a way to forgiveness. Experts also believe that carrying the burden of pain and bitterness in our minds and heart costs much more than forgiveness. And this is the reason, why there is so much value placed upon forgiveness.

“We think that forgiveness is weakness, but it’s absolutely not; it takes a very strong person to forgive.” -T. D. Jakes

How to observe or celebrate #GlobalForgivenessDay

On this Global Forgiveness Day, a person can visit the Global Forgiveness Day website, and check and get details about their online events.

Another best thing you could do is to practice forgiving someone – counting yourself.

Share your experiences with regards to forgiveness, and also accept forgiveness when someone is offering it to you. As at times, it’s the most challenging and difficult thing to give.

You can post a picture with the one you have forgiven or also join the conversation on social media with the #GlobalForgivenessDay.

“Forgiveness is not always easy. At times, it feels more painful than the wound we suffered, to forgive the one that inflicted it. And yet, there is no peace without forgiveness.” -Marianne Williamson

