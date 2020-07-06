World Zoonoses Day History, Significance And Celebration

July 6 is celebrated as World Zoonoses Day. This is to commemorate the scientific advancement of administering the first vaccination against the zoonotic disease. Zoonoses are infectious diseases caused by bacteria, viruses and parasites that spread between animals and humans.

Also read: What Is National Caesar Salad Day 2020? Know About Its History, Significance & Celebration

World Zoonoses Day history

It was on July 6, 1885, when Louis Pasteur successfully administered the first vaccine against Rabies virus, a zoonotic disease. Approximately 150 zoonotic diseases are known to exist. Zoonoses can spread from direct contact with animals or indirectly, vector-borne or food-borne.

Also read: International Day Of Cooperatives: Meaning, History, Significance And Celebration

World Zoonoses Day significance

Zoonoses Day is held every year on July 6 to commemorate Pasteur's scientific achievement and raise awareness of the risk of zoonotic diseases. People can get zoonotic diseases from contact with infected poultry, rodents, reptiles, amphibians, insects, and several other domestic and wild animals. One of the common ways for these diseases to spread is through the bite of a mosquito or tick.

A zoonosis (zoonotic disease or zoonoses -plural) is an infectious disease that is transmitted between species from animals to humans (or from humans to animals). There are several zoonotic diseases. The most common ones are Rabies, Tuberculosis, Lyme Disease, and more. Take a look at the list below.

Most common Zoonotic diseases:

Plague

Tuberculosis

Cat Scratch Fever

Tick Paralysis

Hantavirus

Ringworm

Salmonellosis

Leptospirosis

Lyme disease

Campylobacter infection

Giardia infection

Cryptosporidium infection

Roundworms

Hookworms

Scabies

Harvest mites

Rabies

Who was Louis Pasteur?

Louis Pasteur was a French biologist, microbiologist and chemist renowned for his discoveries of the principles of vaccination, microbial fermentation and pasteurization. Louis Pasteur is best known to the general public for his invention of the technique of treating milk and wine to stop bacterial contamination, a process now called pasteurization. He is remembered for his groundbreaking work in the cause and prevention of diseases and his discoveries have saved many lives ever since. He reduced mortality from puerperal fever and created the first vaccine for rabies and anthrax.

Also read: What Is National Chocolate Wafer Day 2020? Know About Its Meaning, History, & Celebration

World Zoonoses Day celebration

Zoonoses Day is held every year on July 6 to commemorate Pasteur's scientific achievement and raise awareness of the risk of zoonotic diseases. Make sure you get vaccinated for the right diseases at the right time. Happy World Zoonoses Day 2020.

Also read: National Postal Worker Day Meaning, History, Significance, And Celebration