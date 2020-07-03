What Is Barbeque Day? Details On Its Meaning, History, Significance, And More

Barbeque Day is celebrated to glorify the age-old cooking practice and to encourage people to go out and try their hand at attempting to cook with this delicious method. Barbeque Day is celebrated on the 4th of July of every year, and this year it falls on a Saturday. So, let us take a look at what is Barbeque Day and why is it celebrated.

What is Barbeque Day?

The word ‘barbeque’ is used to term the name of a gathering or meal, grilling device, or cooking technique whereby grilled or barbequed food items are prepared and served. So, if you are planning to organize an event, be it a celebratory event or a simple get together, an open-air BBQ is the best option. And this is what a Barbeque Day celebrates. Also, barbecuing is usually done outdoors in open space by cooking meat or paneer or any other produce over charcoal or wood.

History & Significance of Barbeque Day-

Everything you do when cooking a barbequed meal modifies the flavour with its woody-smokey taste. The roots of barbeque seem to be in the indigenous Haitians encountered by the Spanish when Columbus first arrived. And that time, they discovered them cooking meat on wooden sticks and fire, flavoured by the smoke and heat, and took the process back home. Now the barbeque process has spread all over the world and is also used to prepare all sorts of stuff, from every type of meat to fruits and vegetables. And hence it is said that anything is possible with Barbeque Day.

How to celebrate Barbeque Day?

Celebrate this Barbeque Day with your family. If you have a backyard, you could have an intimate Barbeque Day outing. Terrace would also be a good option for those who don't have a backyard. Barbeque Day is all about family, friends, and food, but this year, due to the pandemic situation around the world, celebrating the day on such a scale might be difficult. You could also organise a virtual meeting with friends with each one involved in making some barbequed dish to celebrate the spirit of Barbeque Day.

