Taurus Horoscope For January 3, 2020 - Taurus Daily Prediction

Taureans are individuals born between the dates April 20 to May 21. They are highly ambitious people and are extremely practical as well. They love to lead a healthy life and are very particular about keeping themselves fit. Another interesting trait of Taureans is that they live life king size, and they enjoy luxury a lot. They are big-time art lovers, who also have quite a stubborn personality.

Some Important facts about Taurus zodiac sign

Taurus: April 20 till May 21

Element: Earth

Lucky Colour: Pink and Green

Ruling Planet: Venus

Taurus - What to expect today?

Love

With the commencement of a New Year, except a day full of happiness and surprises on the love front. Your partner might just get down on his/her knees to ask you the question you have been waiting for. An extremely memorable day in the matters of love, do not forget to take some pictures with your partner, to cherish this wonderful day.

Career

You are working hard on the career front. Moreover, your ideas are appreciated and valued. But the only thing that is becoming difficult for you is increasing expectations from the superior’s end. Support your skills by monetary investment, as it will give you better returns in the future.

Health

A piece of great news is on its way, so embrace it. Motivate yourself to have a healthier and fitter lifestyle. Do not neglect any issues related to health; consult a doctor immediately without any delay. Inculcate a balanced diet in your routine, and avoid any sort of junk or fried food. Opt for other workout regimes instead of your regular one.

Family

There are high chances that you might reconcile with an old friend today. Someone whom you haven’t heard from a long period. Don’t ignore your friends today as they’ve been waiting to meet see you since long. Try to spend some quality time with your kids at home and get to know what’s going on in their lives.

