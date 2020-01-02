Virgo Horoscope For January 3, 2020 - Get To Know Virgo Daily Predictions

Virgos are people born between August 23 to September 22. Virgos are innately practical and intelligent. They are blessed with a charming and enduring personality. Loyalty is very important for them, and they cannot stand infidelity. They are loving and caring individuals, who like taking care of others without any agenda. True braveheart’s, they love to take up challenges.

Some Important facts about Virgo zodiac sign:

Virgo: August 23 to September 22

Element: Earth

Lucky Number: 5

Ruling Planet: Mercury

Lucky colour: white, green and yellow

Virgo - What to expect today?

Love

You are very happy and contented in your relationship. You are taking good care of your partner and you both are in a happy space. You are in a fun-loving mood and today you plan to do some fun activity, maybe play an outdoor sports game. If single, you might have an encounter with your prospective future life partner in a restaurant or a café. Stay alert, try to strike a conversation without being too inquisitive.

Career

Your horoscope for today indicates a regular day. The day is likely to go pretty well, without any major issues on the work front. A great opportunity may be coming your way. You will have a fulfilling day at work, unlike other days. Shopping could be on your mind but keep a tab of all your expenses. Avoid any unnecessary expenditures.

Health

Lately, you have not taken your health seriously. and the impact has been adverse. From mild cold to intense muscle pain you have experienced every kind of health issues the past year, do not repeat this mistake again and start afresh. Make sure you opt for a healthier lifestyle pattern now onwards.

Family

There might be certain expectations from you in your family life. It might overwhelm you at first. Calm yourself. Refrain from acting in the heat of the moment to prevent further complications. You will need to remain patient today, even if the circumstances seem tough. Your emotions need to be under your control, do not let them rule you.

