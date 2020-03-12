The Debate
Questions To Ask A Photographer Before Finalizing One For Your Wedding

Relationships

Wedding photographers not only capture pictures but also capture memories that we treasure for life. Here are questions to ask the photographer. Read ahead-

Weddings are not only about the bride and the groom but in fact, a  joyous occasion for the families and friends too. Everyone dresses up during weddings just to get some Insta-worthy pictures clicked. The guests choose the perfect outfits that make them look a certain way so that they can get some good pictures clicked.

Along with being about the way we look, weddings are also about capturing the priceless moments in a frame, that we will cherish throughout our lives. So, if you are planning on getting married soon, make sure you don’t compromise on the wedding photographer. Here are the questions you should ask the photographer before you finalise one. Read ahead to know more-

Questions you need to ask the photographer

What is your speciality?

This might sound silly to most people, but they must be unaware of the fact that there are specialisations in photography. Some are good at wedding shoots, while others at fashion photography, wildlife photography, product photography, and more. Before finalising the photographer, you need to make sure they do portraits and candid pictures. Going with the style that the photographer likes to shoot best, will give you the best results.

Will the photos be edited?

Again, some photographers know well how to polish the clicked photos and present to you the best results. On the other hand, there are some who will give you the exact bundle of pictures clicked, leaving the rest of the work on you. Always make sure that your photographer is ready to edit the images before giving them to you.

Will you have a team or just a photographer?

Never assume that the person you had a meeting with or the owner of the photography company will come and take the pictures. Always ask the number of photographers who will be present at the function. You should also ask who will lead the team of  photographers for the function, and co-ordinate with that person.

When will you get to see the pictures?

It is natural for you to want to see the pictures as soon as possible. Knowing in advance how long will it take will help you manage your expectations easily.

