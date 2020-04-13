Tackle Long Distance Relationships By Playing These Games Amid Quarantine Period

The Coronavirus lockdown is definitely raising some major questions like - how to tackle long-distance relationships and stay happy and strong while managing the quarantine time. There are many who've been making use of online mediums to keep the relationship strong and happy. One of the best tips for ''distance gamers'' is to play games and make the interaction even more fun. With all that said now, here are some of the best games to play together:

Dumb Charades

One person has to enact a movie without spelling anything and keeping their mouth closed, while the other person recognises. If the person recognises, he/she wins. There are several apps available on Android's play store including ''Sahi Pakde Hai: Dumb Charades'' and ''Dumb Charades''.

Rapid Fire

Rapid-fire is one of the best two-player games in which one asks questions and the other person has to blurt out the answers that come to his/her mind instantly. One of the best ways to compete with your partner and let your partner answer under pressure. Some of the apps including ''Would You Rather? - Hardest Choice for Party Game'', ''Rapid Fire Trivia and Yes Or No - Funny Ask'' and ''Answer Questions game'' are available on Android's Playstore.

ALSO READ | COD Warzone Update Stuck At 100 And Solutions To Other Issues Found! Know How To Fix Them

Housie

Couples can include their family members in this game. Any one person of the family member can host Housie by creating a WhatsApp group or via video chat. One person will announce the number loudly while the participants tick off the numbers. The person who covers all the numbers wins the game. Here are some online versions of the game that partners can download through Android's Playstore.

ALSO READ | Where Is Risky Reels In Fortnite? What Is Chance The Rapper's Fortnite Event?

Rock Paper Scissors

Based on hand-gestures, this game kills the boredom and brings new fun to the relationship. There are a few basic rules -- like paper is stronger than rock, which is stronger than scissors and scissors are stronger than a paper. The person who wins can challenge the loser or get some benefits. There are many apps available in the play store, but here is the app that is available on the app store of iPhone and iPad.

ALSO READ | Free Online Games To Play With Your Friends During This Self-quarantine Period

Antakshari

You can simply video chat on WhatsApp and play one of the oldest games in the history of indoor games. One person starts singing and with the syllable that ends, the other person should start singing another song. The person loses if he/she fails to think about a song.

ALSO READ | Fortnite Daily Duos Cup Rules And Leaderboard For NA East And NA West