COD Warzone Update Stuck At 100 And Solutions To Other Issues Found! Know How To Fix Them

Many players have started reporting that there is an issue with the COD Warzone Season 3 update where the game is unable to fully finish loading and stays stuck on 100%. Players are unable to load the game and are stuck waiting for the update to either finish on its own or not able to play. If you are facing a similar problem of your COD Warzone update being stuck at 100 on your Xbox One or other problems on your PC or Playstation 4 then use these methods below.

COD Warzone update stuck at 100 on Xbox One

Go to Settings

Then System

Then Console Info & Updates

Then Reset Console

In Reset Console menu, select the 'Erase and Keep My Games and Apps' option

After following these steps, many users on Reddit confirmed that the hack is working for them and the update gets unstuck. Try this method for your Xbox One update to finish off installing to play the game again. However, if you still face the problem, do not worry as the Activision Support has confirmed that they are aware of this issue and that rebooting may also work for some users.

Note: Make sure you know your Xbox Live login information to complete these steps. Once you hit the reset, all your game data is saved, but you have to re-login on Xbox One later on.

Also Read | COD Warzone XP not working, Infinity Ward confirms issue has been fixed

COD Warzone update Problems on PC

Crashing on PC

Many players are reporting issues while trying to launch COD Warzone Season 3. Firstly, make sure that you meet the minimum system requirements to run the game. If your PC can’t handle this game, then the only solution is to upgrade your hardware. But if it’s up for the task of running the game, here are a few fixes that will help you resolve this issue.

Many players are facing problems while launching COD Warzone on their PC. One of the few reasons could be that the PC is unable to meet the minimum system requirements to run the game. If your PC is unable to handle the game, the only way to fix it is by changing the hardware of your computer or laptop. But, if it can run the game, all you need to do is run the game as an administrator. Sometimes, even antivirus software cause problems in launching the game, so to fix this issue, try disabling it temporarily to check if it solves the launch error. And, if the problem continues, uninstall the COD Warzone, then re-install it and check to see if you can launch the game.

Also Read | 'COD Warzone Stocked Up Locked Down' allows free access to Modern Warfare multiplayer

GPU device instance has been suspended

If your game crashes at the menu giving the following error: “d3d_device_context_-> Map at rglGPU_device::lock_texture Failed! The GPU device instance has been suspended. Use GetDeviceRemovedReason to determine the appropriate action.” This error can be fixed by trying to avoid GPU overclocking. If you are playing the COD Warzone Season 3 update while your GPU is factory overclocked, then change it to the default clock speeds and the error should be fixed.

However, if you have not overclocked your GPU, then the reason can be that your GPU is not capable of handling the game properly. So, to fix the issue, lock your FPS to reduce the load on the GPU. Go to your game settings and adjust the Max Frame Rate to stop the Bannerlord freezing problem at the main menu.

Also Read | COD Warzone multiplayer: How to access new COD MW Multiplayer trial in Warzone?

COD Warzone issues "Update requires restart" Solved on Playstation, Xbox One & Steam

Clearing Cache

The PlayStation 4 does not have a specific menu option to clear the cache. However, you can force the cache to be cleared by doing the following:

Turn off your PlayStation 4. Do not enter Rest Mode.

Once the indicator light on top of your PlayStation 4 is off and has stopped blinking, unplug the power cord from the back of your console.

Wait at least 30 seconds.

Plug the power cord back into your PlayStation 4 and turn it on.

Deleting Saved Game Data

Game saves, player profiles and other game data is automatically saved in the PlayStation 4 System Storage by default. If you suspect that data is corrupt, you can delete it from your hard drive. Also, deleting saved game data is permanent and cannot be undone. Therefore, back up your saved game data to online storage or a USB storage device before deleting it.

Follow these steps to access the System Storage and delete game data:

Open the Settings menu at the top of the dashboard.

Select Storage, then select System Storage.

Select Saved Data.

Choose a game to access the game’s saved data.

Press the Options button and select Delete.

Choose the saved data files to delete, then select Delete.

Also Read | How to get COD Modern Warfare 2 Remastered for PS4 and Xbox?