Free Online Games To Play With Your Friends During This Self-quarantine Period

Online gaming is something that both you and your friends can enjoy without having to physically be in each other’s presence. And since we’re all physically distancing ourselves due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there couldn’t be a better way to keep ourselves amused than by playing some cool online games with our friends. So we have put together some of the best free online games that you can play with your friends right now.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is still one of the most-played online games that you can enjoy with your friends. The game comes with the best shooting mechanics and offers the best shooting experience to users in its category. The game is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and smartphones.

Call of Duty

Call of Duty is mainly popular for its amazingly designed graphical interface and adventurous theme. It offers similar game dynamics as PUBG along with the responsive controls. The recently released free-to-play battle royale Warzone is a must-try for COD fans if you haven’t played it already.

Garena Free Fire

Free Fire is another insanely popular battle royale online game on the market. The game offers a number of exciting skins and cosmetic items and has over 50 million players worldwide. In Free Fire, users can also customize their character with cosmetics and also use features like faster health generation, quicker reload time and more.

FIFA Football

When it comes to football games, FIFA is clearly the most played video game across the world. FIFA also has a mobile version of the game called FIFA Football which allows users to create a team and participate in a real-time multiplayer game of 11v11.

Fortnite

Fortnite is another free-to-play BR game that does not require friends to pay any cash to go up against each other. This has garnered a massive fan following for the game and made it significantly more accessible to gamers than other popular titles in the category.

Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is one of the most successful mobile online games all over the world. The game title swept millions of mobile users over the years and continues to house one of the most populated online gaming communities. Clash of Clans offers a highly engaging gameplay experience to fans along with a competitive scene.

UNO Online

UNO is one of the most beloved card games and clearly needs no introduction. Luckily, UNO also has an online version which allows users to interact with their friends and other players. It also allows you to track your progress with the help of a number of social features like global and weekly leaderboards. The game is available on all the major platforms.

Carrom Pool: Board Game

Carrom Pool is an easy-to-play online board game which comes with simple gameplay and smooth controls. The game allows you to virtually travel around the world and play against worthy opponents. The game is only available on Android and iOS platforms.

Ludo King

Ludo King is another highly addictive board game which comes with a number of game modes such as a computer mode, local mode and multiplayer worldwide mode which allows you to challenge players worldwide.

8 Ball Pool

8 Ball Pool is one of the biggest online pool games which allows you to enter pool tournaments with friends and other players in one on one matches. It also lets you win exciting rewards.

