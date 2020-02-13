Valentine's Day 2020: 5 Romantic Cruises That You Can Take In & Around Mumbai

With Valentine's Day right at your door, there are still many people who are still struggling to bring together a plan for their date night. From cheesy dinner dates to typical movie dates, almost everyone has done it all. With these typical dates out of the way, people are looking for something unique to make their Valentine's Day special. This is where cruise sailing comes in the picture.

From candlelight date to peaceful sailing, there are all kinds of options available. Here are the 5 best cruises that you can take in India on Valentine's Day 2020.

Best of Cruise tours to take this Valentine's Day in India

Candle Light Dinner Cruise in Mumbai

This cruise begins from the Gateway of India. As soon as one boards the ship, they are offered a glass of champagne to sip on. The spacious yacht offers a 2BHK, a pantry upper deck, and a lower deck. This sailing experience lasts for 2 hours and includes dinner.

Leisure Sailing in Mumbai

This cruise begins at the Gateway of India as well. It is a two-hour cruise and 10 minutes prior to your cruise, you will be transferred to your boat via a speedboat. It is an international keel class boat that sets sail along the Arabian Sea. Food and drinks at this one are charged extra.

Sailing Experience in Mandwa

Mandwa is a calm beach town near Mumbai and is a hot spot for water sports. The types of boats offered for this one include Hobie Cat, Laser Fun Boat, and Hobie Sea Kayaks. This sailing experience includes a welcome drink on arrival for you and the package also includes coffee and cookies.

Cruise on Grand Soleil 45

This is a 2-hour cruise curated specially for V-day. The cruise accommodates 5 couples at a time. The package includes dinner, cake, fruit champagne, and cold drinks. The basic features of this yacht include an L-shaped galley and three cabins.

Yacht on rent: Majesty 66

Majesty 66 is the perfect vessel for you if you want to spend V-day cruising around Mumbai. The yacht is equipped with a bimini top, semi-rigid tender, and air-conditioned deck. The cruise also proves to be perfect for birthday parties, corporate events, and other events as well.

