Valentine's Day 2020: Decode The Colours To Dress Up For This Special Day

The wait is over and one of the most awaited days of the year by couples across the globe is finally here. Valentines Day is the sole day that is exclusively celebrated by couples in love. It does not matter whether you are married, single, or committed. All that matters is that on Valentines Day, you get the opportunity to express your affection and warmth for someone whom you have romantic feelings for.

With Valentines Day 2020 here, all the last minutes shopping and dilemma about what to wear, which colour to opt for is quite natural.

How Valentine's Day is celebrated?

Individuals across the globe celebrate this day of love and passion with lots of enthusiasm and excitement. People generally gift each other chocolates, cards and gifts. This day holds a lot of significance in the lives of those who truly believe in it, where one just purely focuses on spending some quality time with their Valentine and not engaging in other work commitments.

Valentines Day colour code or dress code is something you must be aware of. That is, each colour has a different meaning to it, and whatever colour dress or outfit you opt reflects your feelings for your date on Valentines Day 2020. Let's take a look at Valentines Day colour code-

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Valentines Day Colour Code- Decode the meaning for each colour this Valentines Day 2020

Red - In Love

Blue- Romantic Proposals are open

Pink- Love Proposal accepted

Black-Valentines Day proposal is declined

White-In a relationship already

Yellow-Just Broke up

Orange- About to propose

Green-Waiting for proposal

Hence, go for a shade that truly reflects your feelings and relationship status, or otherwise, you might send across a different message to someone whom you truly want to spend your Valentines Day 2020 with.

Historical ties linked to the emergence of Valentines Day

Valentines Day has been celebrated since ancient times. Over the decades, this day of love has been celebrated and it is dedicated to St. Valentine, a Roman saint, whose name is synonymous with love. Valentines Day is celebrated on February 14 every year because its the day of St. Valentine's commemoration. The day marked its presence in the Roman era, wherein couples used to pay honour to the lord of fertility. The day was also called as the Feast of Lupercalia.

With each year, Valentine's Day garnered more and more popularity, and today in 2020 people from different cultural and religious backgrounds celebrate this day with loads of enthusiasm and excitement to celebrate their love for each other.

