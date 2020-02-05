Valentine's Day 2020 Ideas To Follow For A Quiet Day At Home With Your Partner

No matter how long you have been with your partner, Valentine’s Day can be one of the most romantic holidays for everyone. But it can sometimes require a bit of coordination and preplanning to celebrate this special day. But what really matters is spending the day with people you love and who love you back.

Rather than scoring that coveted restaurant reservation and fighting crowds at the movie theatre, you can stay inside and plan a romantic date night, which is more affordable too. Here are five cosy dates ideas where you won’t have to leave your home.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2020: Flower Delivery Services In Pune To Surprise Your Partner

Netflix and chill

"Netflix and chill" sometimes gets a bad rap, but if planned correctly it can be a surprising and romantic date with fun. Before you surprise your partner with Netflix, make it special by creating a lineup of your partner's favourite TV shows or episodes. You can also rewatch that movie you watched previously and enjoyed watching. Whatever you do, make sure you do not make it a typical TV night.

Spa at home

Not everyone has the time or money to spend a day at a spa or have a massage. But you can pamper yourself and your partner by creating your own spa at home on this special day. With some aromatherapy candles, massage oil, and some facial masks, you can create a night of pampering for you and your partner. You can draw a bubble bath or take turns giving each other a back massage.

Play games

Pick things or games that you both like or would be interested in doing together. It could be playing a board game or singing karaoke or dancing to your favourite songs. Whatever you decide to do, you want to prepare to make sure that both of you feel happy. If you find that you are one of those “opposites attract” couples who do not have similar hobbies, make a compromise by trying out something new that both of you can learn together.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2020: Romantic Things To Do On Honeymoon In Maldives

Plan your next getaway

If you and your partner love to travel, spend some time planning your next romantic trips or places to visit for your next vacation. Dream big with a weekend in Paris or a holiday in Iceland. Browse through books or go online and check maps to plan the places you want to visit. You can also print out maps and photos and spend the night planning your next dream vacation.

Ask each other questions

This Valentine's Day, open up a little more and connect on a more intimate level. Ask questions to each other and know your partner even better than before. Even if you have been together for years, with this exercise you will be surprised to find that there is probably something you did not know about your partner. You can also play truth and dare to have an amazing time.

ALSO READ: Valentine's Day 2020: Check Out What Your Zodiac Sign Has In Store For You

ALSO READ: Best Romantic Restaurants In Mumbai To Visit This Valentine's Day 2020