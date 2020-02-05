Valentine's Day 2020: Romantic Things To Do On Honeymoon In Maldives

From beaches to soothing spa treatments and enthralling water sports, Maldives is a destination that has something for everyone. Couples who are planning their honeymoon in the Maldives this Valentine's Day 2020, here are some of the top romantic things to do in the Maldives that will give memories to cherish for life. Take a look at all the options that one has when it comes to places to visit and things to do in the Maldives.

Romantic things to do in the Maldives this Valentine's Day 2020

Go Island hopping at some of the most luxurious resorts

There are many beautiful islands in the Maldives and going from one island to another is one of the must things to do in the Maldives. The stunning islands with luxurious resorts are some of the best tourist attractions for couples who want to enjoy their leisure time. There are several island resorts like Maalifushi by COMO and Makunudu Island that couples can opt for.

Indulge in Romantic Massage at the One and Only One Reethi Rah

Couples can enjoy exploring the sandy beaches where they can also request for a sand massage. Indulging in massages with the native coconut oil is one of the romantic things to do in the Maldives. Spas that couples can try out for are Six Senses Laamu, One And Only One Reethi Rah and PER AQUUM Huvafen Fushi.

Snooze underwater at Aquarium restaurant

Couples can also plan a date underwater. There are some popular underwater aquarium restaurants like The Ithaa underwater aquarium restaurant and Maldives Rangali Islands resort. Couples can enjoy champagne along with mouth-watering cuisine.

Capture beautiful moments at the bioluminescent beach

Couples can surprise their partner by planning a trip to one of the best places to visit in the Maldives for honeymoon - the bioluminescent beach. A stroll along the beautiful sea of stars is one of the most romantic things to do in the Maldives. Couples can get to explore nature at its best.

Take a boat ride in the North Mal- atoll

A trip to the Maldives would be incomplete without planning a stay at the Gili Lankanfushi resort located in the North Mal- atoll. Couples can book a Crusoe Residence that includes a queen-sized bed along with sun decks that offer complete privacy. Getting away from the hustle and bustle and spending one-on-one time is truly one of the romantic things to do in the Maldives.

