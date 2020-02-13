Valentines Day 2020: Check Out Most Romantic Statuses To Put Up For Your Loved One

Giving your partner a surprise by putting up a status would be great. Saying what you actually feel about them is something they would never forget. Putting up public statuses for your loved ones helps them know how much you love him/her. Put a status about your true feelings for your lover is the best thing you could do as it makes them feel special and shows how much you love them. Below listed are some romantic statuses that you can use this Valentine's day 2020.

Valentines day status

Maybe I’m too late to be your first but right now, I’m preparing myself to be your last. Happy Valentine Day

To The Person Who Has Accepted Me For Who I Am And, Worked Hard To Bring Out The Best In Me. Happy Valentine Day

Words can’t describe how special and perfect you are to me. I just want to say I Love you so much. Happy Valentine Day Jaan

I Love You Because No One Else In The World Can Make Me Feel The Way You Do. Happy Valentine Day

From the day I met you I knew you were the one for me and I’m so very thankful that you are a big part of my life. Happy Valentine Day My Love.

What I need to live has been given to me by the earth. Why I need to live has been given to me by you. Happy Valentine’s Day

Ever since I met you, My Heart only beats for you and my mind only thinks of you. Happy Valentine’s Day

You are my Valentine, The love of my life, The only one who makes me smile With just a look in the eye. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love!

It's still a mystery to me I have not got a due how I got so lucky & found you You are all I ever dreamed of Always And Forever. Happy Valentines Day

