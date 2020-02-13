Valentine's Day 2020: Know Some Pocket-friendly Date Ideas In Kolkata

Kolkata is one of the best destinations which attracts many couples as a get-away destination. This is because Kolkata offers many heritage sites and interesting places to make your visit a memorable one. Here are a few places that you can visit with your partner on Valentine’s day. Places that will make your love glow. Experience love with these unique ideas. Have a look at the best things to do in Kolkata and enjoy your day at the best:

Pocket-friendly date ideas in Kolkata for Valentine's Day 2020

Someplace Else

Someplace Else is one of the best pubs in Kolkata and the best place for the music lovers. As the music plays a major role in any romantic date, this could be the safest choice to have the most memorable time this Valentine’s Day. The place also has live music performances that are perfect and will surely set the mood for a romantic date with your partner.

Bike ride

For bike lovers, Raichak will be a great option to go for a bike ride and spend the day enjoying the nature. Raichak is located on the banks of the Hoogly River. It is undoubtedly one of the famous tourist destinations, and mainly for the couples who love to spend time at a peaceful atmosphere. It is peaceful yet beautiful. You can enjoy a romantic ride with your partner here.

Princep Ghat

Love sunset? This should be your pick for this Valentine’s Day then. You can enjoy a beautiful sunset with your special person at this place. You can sit in a small boat with your lover and watch the beautiful sunset. Take a few selfies and have a good talk while watching the sun go down. Your day will be well spent.

