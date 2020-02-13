Valentine's Day 2020: 5 Helicopter Rides You Can Take In India

What is better than a helicopter ride to celebrate Valentine’s Day? There are various travel services available in India to provide you with a city tour. You can surprise your loved one with this lavish and memorable gift for an incredible experience for a lifetime. Therefore, we have compiled the best helicopter rides to take this Valentine’s Day.

1. Viator.Com

This travel site provides an extensive tour of the city of Mumbai. Besides this 5 to 30 minutes ride, there are various things offered by them. You can experience an expert commentary by the pilot during the tour. Viator. Com offers a private air-conditioned car to pick up and drop back your home. The charges are dependent upon the facilities and additional benefits added to it.

2. Thrillophilia

You can indulge in an innovative way to explore a city with a helicopter ride provided by Thrillophilia. They promise to carry smaller groups of people for a personalised experience. Starting at Rs 8500 per head, this place does not charge any booking fees. This is the perfect way to make your loved ones feel at the top of the world.

3. Charterplus

Charterplus provides a helicopter ride for 10 to 30 minutes. It also offers an exotic lunch in a lavish restaurant. You'll be enthralled with this incredible experience of getting a bird’s eyes view of your city. Besides Valentine’s Day, people also book helicopter rides for special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries.

4. Uber

Besides metropolitan cities, Uber also offers helicopter rides in various other cities of the country. You can gift your better half an exclusive view of the city like never before. Your loved ones will be exhilarated with the experience of getting panoramic views while sitting beside you.

5. Airnetz

Apart from Valentine’s Day celebration, Airnetz is also available during emergencies and family functions. It offers a great experience for leisure trips. Airnetz also promises multiple destinations in one day.

