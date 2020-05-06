When Is Mother's Day This Year? Find Out Some Interesting Celebration Ideas

Mother’s Day is an extremely special occasion for people all around the globe. This is celebrated to appreciate the role of their mother in their lives. Although this day is celebrated on different dates in various parts of the world, this year it will be celebrated on May 10, 2020.

When is Mother’s Day in 2020?

The world is currently fighting a global health crisis in the form of the Coronavirus pandemic. This pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. Many countries are under complete lockdown and hence are facing major economic crisis.

Amidst this global health crisis, people are trying to keep their spirits up with various activities. The pandemic has also resulted in people downplaying various festivals and important days and the next big day is Mother’s Day.

For those of you who are not aware of this, in most parts of the world Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday in May. Hence this year it will be celebrated on May 10, 2020. This special day plays a significant role in our yearly calendar.

Mother’s Day is celebrated all around the world to celebrate mothers and motherhood. It is also a day where people recognise the contribution of mothers to the society. Although today Mother’s Day witnesses a more commercialised celebration its importance remains intact.

So even though the world is facing a pandemic, Mother’s Day 2020 can be celebrated in quarantine style. Here are some ways you can make your mother feel special this year.

1. Host a virtual family party

Many people are staying away from their families. Hence, social media has become an integral tool for communication amidst this lockdown. So invite all your family members for a Zoom video call and celebrate this day together.

2. Create a digital photo album

A mother plays the most important role in a child’s upbringing. So take your mother on a trip down memory lane. Create a timeline of photos right from your childhood to some recent pictures.

3. Home Spa

If you are staying with your mother during this lockdown, plan out a self-care session. You can pamper your mother with a mini spa session and help her relax.

4. From breakfast to dinner

Who does not like some breakfast on bed and ready to dine meals? So make this Mother’s Day 2020 special for your mother by taking over the kitchen. Prepare some of your mother’s favourite dishes and serve it in style.

