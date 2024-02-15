English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 14:54 IST

Reverse Conditioning - What Is It, How Can This DIY Method Improve Your Hair Quality | Explained

Reverse conditioning is a game-changing hair care technique that offers a gentler, more nourishing approach to cleansing and conditioning the hair.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Representative image of hair washing
Representative image of hair washing | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Maintaining healthy, shiny and thick hair is very important and it is just as difficult. Waiting for the correct hair products to click and work their magic on your locks can be frustrating, especially if you have frizzy hair. This is when DIY methods like reverse conditioning come to your rescue. What is reverse conditioning? Let us get to know more about it and how it can benefit the health of your hair.

What is reverse conditioning?

Representative image of hair washing | Pexels

Unlike conventional hair care routines, which involve shampooing first and then conditioning, reverse conditioning flips the script by conditioning the hair before shampooing. This approach aims to nourish and protect the hair while still providing a thorough cleanse, resulting in softer, smoother, and more manageable locks. Here's everything you need to know about reverse conditioning and how to add it to your hair care routine.

How does reverse conditioning work?

Reverse conditioning involves applying conditioner to the hair before shampooing, rather than after. The idea behind this technique is to create a protective barrier on the hair shaft, preventing the harsh cleansing agents in shampoo from stripping away its natural oils and moisture. By conditioning first, the hair is hydrated, softened, and fortified, making it less prone to damage and breakage during the shampooing process.

The Indian connection

Reverse conditioning has an Indian connection with our age-old method of applying oil before shampooing. Oils like amla or coconut do the exact same thing, create a barrier between hair and the chemicals from the shampoo. However, if you find it too difficult to wash away the oil, conditioners are a good replacement.

Representative image of hair washing | Pexels

Benefits of reverse conditioning

  • By conditioning the hair before shampooing, reverse conditioning helps seal in moisture and prevent it from being washed away by harsh detergents. This can help combat dryness, frizz, and brittleness, leaving the hair feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated.
  • Reverse conditioning helps detangle the hair and reduce breakage by providing a protective layer that smooths the hair cuticle and minimises friction. This can be particularly beneficial for those with long or fine hair prone to tangling and knotting.
  • By nourishing and fortifying the hair before shampooing, reverse conditioning can enhance its natural shine and improve manageability. This makes it easier to style and maintain, resulting in healthier-looking hair with less frizz and flyaways.
  • Despite conditioning first, reverse conditioning still allows for effective cleansing of the scalp and hair. The shampoo can remove excess oil, dirt, and product buildup without stripping away essential moisture, resulting in a thorough cleanse that leaves the hair feeling clean and refreshed.
Published February 15th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

