'Aldi' New Store Hours Have Changed; Here Are The Latest Timings Of The Supermarket

Shopping

Aldi is one of the most popular supermarkets in the United Kingdom (UK). Read more to know about Aldi new store hours and about their stock availability.

aldi new store hours

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, many supermarkets have been shut down. The supermarket Aldi also recently announced that it will be changing its opening hours in response to the virus. In fact, the brand also opened new stores across the United Kingdom. Aldi also shortened the store hours. Take a look at Aldi hours today.

Aldi's new store hours

Aldi new store hours are from 9:30 am to 8 pm. These timings are followed in all the stores of Aldi expect in Scotland. In Scotland, the new store hours are from 9:30 am to 6 pm. Aldi stores have taken precautions and they are making sure that the market is not overcrowded.

While entering the supermarket, Aldi workers have ensured that the customer's hands are clean and sanitized. The security for the same has increased.

Aldi new store's stock availability

There were a lot of products that were going out of stock because of the Coronavirus but Aldi has made sure that it has a significant amount of stock for the customers. It also recently tweeted about the situation. Aldi has been making sure that the customer does not face any problem due to the coronavirus.

