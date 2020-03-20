'Aldi' New Store Hours Have Changed; Here Are The Latest Timings Of The Supermarket

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, many supermarkets have been shut down. The supermarket Aldi also recently announced that it will be changing its opening hours in response to the virus. In fact, the brand also opened new stores across the United Kingdom. Aldi also shortened the store hours. Take a look at Aldi hours today.

Aldi's new store hours

Aldi new store hours are from 9:30 am to 8 pm. These timings are followed in all the stores of Aldi expect in Scotland. In Scotland, the new store hours are from 9:30 am to 6 pm. Aldi stores have taken precautions and they are making sure that the market is not overcrowded.

While entering the supermarket, Aldi workers have ensured that the customer's hands are clean and sanitized. The security for the same has increased.

Thank you to all our colleagues and customers for your patience during this time. pic.twitter.com/uk27h6fnWS — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) March 19, 2020

Aldi new store's stock availability

There were a lot of products that were going out of stock because of the Coronavirus but Aldi has made sure that it has a significant amount of stock for the customers. It also recently tweeted about the situation. Aldi has been making sure that the customer does not face any problem due to the coronavirus.

To our customers,



We know that many of you are worried about the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19). We want to let you know that we are doing everything we can so that you and your families have the food and essentials you need.



Read more: https://t.co/YuKZhXWvj6 pic.twitter.com/7QsJlWjTM1 — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) March 15, 2020

I am writing to reassure you, and all our other valued customers, that our colleagues and trusted suppliers are working round the clock to keep our warehouses fully stocked.



Read more: https://t.co/a4mZluFNjb pic.twitter.com/H9JsPxjAwc — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) March 16, 2020

