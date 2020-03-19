UK: Supermarket Forced To Remove Food Donation Trolley As Panic-buyers Raid It

A supermarket in Hove, England was recently forced to remove its food bank donation trolley after it was discovered that panic-buyers were raiding it. The supermarket resorted to asking customers to leave donations with cashiers so that the food may reach those who truly need it. The donation stall was later returned to its usual location after a large number of customers stepped up to leave food for vulnerable people.

According to reports, customers at the supermarket alerted staff that people were taking items from trolleys that were kept at the Tesco superstore in Church Road, Hove. When this occurrence came to the notice of former local councillor Chris Hawtree, he claimed that he was ‘shocked’ that the supermarket had to remove their donation box.

Elderly hour

Coles and Woolworths and other major supermarket stores in Australia have reportedly announced a special shopping hour for the elderly and the differently-abled citizens due to coronavirus panic buying. The stores have temporarily altered trading hours and are opening early to dedicate 7 am to 8 pm to old aged people. Customers who hold Pensioner Concession Card, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, Companion Card and Health Care Card would be able to check-in early in the stores on weekdays, confirmed reports.

According to the reports, the supermarkets have come up with the ‘exclusive hour’ measure after shelves of groceries and other supplies were stripped clean by the younger population and the older people were left staring and walking out empty-handed. The superstores in Sydney and Melbourne, however, witnessed long queues outside and despite security guards blocking the entry of the younger customers, the unprecedented demands led to a shortage of supplies like toilet papers.

Claire Peters, Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director said in a statement that it was the day one of their dedicated shopping hours and it wasn't perfect across all the stores. It was, however, a learning opportunity to run the business smoothly moving forward, she added.

