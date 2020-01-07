Amazon Quiz Today January 7 Answers: Win A Samsonite Polycarbonate Suitcase

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for January 7's quiz to win a Samsonite Polycarbonate Suitcase:

Amazon quiz answers prizes and odds of winning

There is a total of 1 prize that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How To Play Amazon Quiz:

This is Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you use & install the Amazon Android or iOS app

Just Download The Amazon App On Your Mobile From Playstore Or App Store

Now Just Open The App & Create/Sign in Into Amazon Account

How To Go To Quiz? – Amazon app > Offers > click on Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM

Now Just Open the App Banner & You Are About to Start The Quiz With “Start” Button

Amazon quiz answers to 'Rewards fest'

Question 1- This actor born on 29th December, fittingly bought a house named ‘Dimple’ from Rajendra Kumar, but then renamed it Aashirwad. Name him.

Answer: Rajesh Khanna

Question 2- Noor Ahmad was the youngest player to enter the auction for the 2020 IPL. Which country has he represented at U19 level?

Answer: Afganistan

Question 3- Nicolas cage (Hollywood actor), Eden Hazard (Belgian footballer and Real Madrid player), Bipasha Basu(Indian actress & model) & Lewis Hamilton(F1 racer and current world champion) have one the following things in common. What is it?

Answer: Born on the same day (Today)

Question 4- ‘Mr Watson-come here- I want to see you’ were the first lines communicated through which medium? (Hint: Graham Bell invented this device)

Answer: Telephone

Question 5- In which of these sports did Jitu Rai, rise to world no.1 in his category in July 2014?

Answer: Shooting

