Amazon Quiz Today Answers: November 29 | Win A ‘Fossil Leather Bag’

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for November 29, 2019

1. The 2019 Davis Cup finals, played in a new format this year (dream project of Barcelona’s Gerard Pique), was held in which city?

Barcelona

Los Angeles

Madrid

New York

Answer: Madrid

2. In the word USB, what does B stand for?

BUS

BIT

BOOLEAN

BAR

Answer: BUS

3. Iman, a country’s last Sumatran Rhino died recently. Which country did Iman belong to?

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Laos

Answer: Malaysia

4. Which actor starred as Shrikant in a hit movie this year and played the role of a fast bowler in the Amazon original web series ‘Inside Edge’?

Vijay Verma

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Angad Bedi

Vivek Oberoi

Answer: Siddhant Chaturvedi

5. 'A heart full of burden’ is a book written by which famous personality who occupied an important position in India in the 1990s?

IK Gujral

PV Narasimha Rao

TN Seshan

Sushma Swaraj

Answer: TN Seshan

