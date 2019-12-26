Australia: 4 Most Essential Things To Buy In The Land 'Down Under'

If you've come to Australia and are returning empty-handed, then your trip is incomplete. Your holiday luggage bag is incomplete if you do not load your luggage bags with some of the most popular things to buy in Australia. Whether you want to get things for your loved ones or for yourself, shopping in Australia will remind you of the amazing time you spend in the city. Here are some of the best things you can buy in Australia:

Things to buy in Australia

Tim Tams

You cannot return home without scoring some packets of Australia's beloved cream sandwich in your luggage bag. These delicious cream sandwiches originate from the Arnott. In fact, take these delicious creamy sandwiches in larger quantities. This will become a huge hit amongst your friends and family members. It is one of the most popular things to buy in Australia, you can get them in different flavours.

Where to buy: Woolworth's

Wine

Shopping in Australia is incomplete without getting a bottle of wine. Make sure you take bottles of the famous Australian wine that originated from Melbourne's Yarra Valley. All you can do is take a trip to this exotic place and explore the vineyards and you will get to taste the most delicious wine and well as a gourmet tour that will satiate your taste buds. The tour typically includes a range of cheese, chocolates and wine. This is one of the most important things to buy in Australia as you can gift it to family members and friends.

Where to buy: Coombe Yarra Valley

Australian handicrafts

The authentic aboriginal art native to Australia will definitely catch your attention. You will find plenty of things to buy in Australia if you are in search of authentic handmade goods like tablecloths, bags and art pieces. If you don't want to buy anything else, you should definitely buy the traditional boomerangs which once served as a hunting tool. Shopping in Australia will also greatly help the local communities and these precious handicrafts will last longer in your memories.

Where to buy: Bulurru Australia

Didgeridoo

If you are looking for more authentic and culture-centric things to buy in Australia, then you may want to purchase this Didgeridoo. This item, which is native to Australia, will bring happiness to your friends and family. It is basically a wind instrument that looks and operates almost similar to a trumpet. The only difference is the length; this culture-centric thing can be as long as 10 feet. It would make for a great gift or a beautiful home decor.

Where to buy: Spirit Gallery

