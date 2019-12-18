Travelling To South Korea? Here Are 4 Things You Must Keep In Mind

Every now and then, we all like to take some time off from our busy and hectic schedules and travel to different places. If you enjoy travelling then you will equally enjoy the planning process, though it may seem a little exhausting. Planning helps you realise that you are just not planning but you are actually putting down an action plan. So, if you have been thinking about travelling to this country, then here are some things you need to do in South Korea:

The visa requirements

If you are an Indian tourist planning on travelling to South Korea, there is some good news. The visa application process is rather very simple. You are expected to submit certain documents which include, an employment certificate, your income tax return form, certain bank statements and your trip details. You are expected to submit all of these to the Korean Embassy. There is no interview and you are likely to receive the visa in a week.

The currency

This is yet another important aspect you need to keep in mind. Know about the Korean currency and carry the required money. Though there are credit and debit cards available, you don't want to run cashless while buying your favourite item. The currency used in South Korea is the Korean Won and that is valued at 16.50 to one Indian rupee.

Travelling locally

There are many things to see in South Korea, from the beautiful nature to never-ending shopping marts. With a plethora of things to do in South Korea, local transportation is always the best. You can easily access to the local transportation and is cost-effective. You can purchase a T-Money card when you arrive in South Korea, it will come handy while opting for public transportation. It is similar to the metro card in India that will save a lot of time and money. If you want a better option than public transportation, yet want it to be cost-effective, then here are many local taxis that will help you cover the major attractions at reasonable prices. Remember that there are various types of taxis. Opt as per your choice.

The Culture

It is a culture in South Korea to offer things with both your hands. It is considered to be a symbol of respect by offering things with both hands. Seol, the capital city of South Korea, is home to beauty products. Shopping is one of the best things to do in South Korea. It is known that the country has not much personal space, so you may see the cities to be crowded.

