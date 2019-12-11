Planning Last-minute Trips In December? Here Are The Best Places To Visit

You may feel like taking a break from the busy and hectic schedules to enjoy some quality time for yourself. With the year coming to an end, you must be wondering how fast 2019 has slipped. That feeling may come with a desire to plan a short trip before the next year begins. You will be concerned that popular places must be crowded now. But you need not worry. Here are some of the best last-minute trips in December:

Coorg

If you are looking for a place where you can relax and enjoy the scenic views, then Coorg is one of the best places to visit. This place is located just a few hours from Bengaluru. It makes for the best last-minute trip in December. This short trip will offer you many trekking opportunities. Don't forget to take the special Coorg teabag while returning home.

Ooty

Located in the western ghat mountains, this is also one of the best places to visit. You can visit famous museums and tea museums on this short trip. One of the best places to visit in one of these last-minute trips in December is a century-old Nilgiri Mountain Railway. This is declared as a world heritage site by UNESCO.

ALSO READ | Best Places To Visit In Mauritius For A Relaxing And Soothing Vacation

Meghalaya

This is yet another one of the best places that will make for the last-minute trips in December. It may be a little cold in here, but you will get to enjoy to sip the hot coffee and tea and not to mention the delicious pakodas. The picturesque view of this place will win your heart. Don't forget to visit the Umiam Lake in Meghalaya.

ALSO READ | Travel To Europe: Beautiful Places To Visit On Your Next Trip

Andaman

There are certain islands in Andaman where you can relax and enjoy a beach-cation. Visit the Ross Island in Andaman. If you love adventures, then explore the water sports the place has to offer.

ALSO READ | Top Places To Visit In New Delhi For An Exciting Evening Filled With Fun And Frolic

Auli

Located in Uttarakhand, Auli is a chilled ski resort. If you want to explore the winter wonderland, then pack your bags and head to this place. You can explore skiing, camping, trekking, and many adventurous activities. You can get a homestay easily at this place.

ALSO READ | Travel: Here Is A List Of Things To Do And Places To Visit In Los Angeles