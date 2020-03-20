Best Buy New Store Hours: What Are The New Timings Of The Store Amid Coronavirus Outbreak?

Amidst the growing worry over the novel Coronavirus, several stores are taking safety precautions for its employees and customers. Among these several stores is the Best Buy store. The Best Buy has taken preventive measure as guided by health departments and many others. It was recently revealed that the Best Buy hours will be cut down to half a day.

Best Buy new store hours

Earlier the Best Buy hours were from 10:30 am to 11 pm but now due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Best Buy hours have been changed. According to the update on their website, the Best Buy new store hours will be from 10 am to 6 pm. They also said that the Best Buy new store hours will be fixed for the next two weeks.

Besides the Best Buy new store hours, some more guidelines to follow.

Along with the Best Buy new store hours, the store has also taken some safety precautions. They have sent out a few guidelines for their customers. Here are a few changes that will take place along with the Best Buy new store hours:

Only 10 to 15 people will be allowed at a time inside the store. As the health departments and governments have asked people to keep social distancing due to the same, they will be allowing a few customers at a time.

Along with the Best Buy new store hours and limited people allowed for shopping, it is also said that customers will be escorted by an employee from the Best Buy. They will make sure that the distance between the employee and the customer will be a minimum of 6 feet.

It is also said that if one is unable to visit during the Best Buy new store hours, the customers can order on the official site of Best Buy with a home delivery option. They also said that apart from the new store hours and guidelines, the products that will be delivered will be done under strict safety guidelines.

