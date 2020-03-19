The Debate
Dollar General Senior Hours Announced For Elderly To Shop During Coronavirus Outbreak

Dollar General senior hours are now beginning from early, 8 am so that the senior citizens can shop early amidst less crowding given the COVID-19 outbreak.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amid the growing concern over the novel Coronavirus, the Dollar General store is taking several measures for senior citizens.  As per reports, the Dollar General will be opening dedicating the first hour of the day to senior citizens. Here is some more information on the same.

Also read | Flipkart Owner Walmart Enables Grocery Shopping Using Voice Commands With Google Assistant

Dollar General senior hours

In a recent interview, it was said that the Dollar General will be dedicating its first hour of operations for the needs of “senior customers.” It was also said that not just senior customers but also to the people who are vulnerable to Coronavirus. They said that the reason they are making this decision is that they want the senior customers to be safe and also it will avoid them from being in contact with people.

Also read | 'Stop And Shop' Declares Senior Hours; Here Are The Details Of Shopping Time For Elderly

It was also reported that Dollar General senior hours have started on Tuesday in several locations. Customers can visit the store between 8 am and 9 am. As per reports, the Dollar General will close early for employees to re-stock and clear the place.

Also read |  Stater Bros Senior Hours, Check Out The Senior Shopping Hours Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

It is also said that the stores will not check the IDs of the customers checked but requested them to co-operate and understand the situation. As everyone is trying to battle the virus they have gone on to take the preventive measures. It is also reported that grocery stores with three or more cash registers in New Jersey will be dedicating the first two hours for not just senior citizens but also for the disabled and the pregnant customers to shop, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Also read | Nushrat Bharucha Gets Checked For Temperature While Shopping Amid COVID-19 Scare; See Pics

First Published:
