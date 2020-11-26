Black Friday Deals 2020: One Stop For All The Fashion Deals You Want To Know

Black Friday is the biggest annual sale of the year, with over hundreds of brands participating in the sale, Black Friday deals are unbeatable. If you want to stock up on your fashion needs at the lowest prices ever Black Friday deals 2020 are already available on some of the websites and if you want to go to the stores and take benefits of the store deals here's a list of some stores to help you plan you shopping for November 27, 2020.

READ MORE: Check Out Black Friday Deals 2020 At LL Bean, Ulta & Beyond Yoga

Black Friday deals 2020: UGG, Zara and BJS deals and timings

UGG Black Friday deals 2020

UGG is famous for its winter boots. UGG has its standard Uggs which they offer in different styles. People love wearing these boots because they're comfortable and save your feet from feeling cold. The boots are called uggs because of the store's popularity but they do sell other things like apparel and shoes. UGG Black Friday Deals 2020 are the best with up to 60% off on select styles starting from November 27, 2020, to November 30, 2020.

READ MORE: Walmart Black Friday 2020: See Some Of Best Walmart Deals On Black Friday Here

READ MORE: Black Friday Deals On Clothes: Get To Know Best Deals From Your Favourite Brands

Zara Black Friday deals 2020

Zara is the Spanish brand which is popular across the continents for its fashion apparels and accessories. Zara is offering up to 40% discount on selected items on its website for early birds who wish to order online starting today at 7:00 ET / 4:00 PT. They are offering free shipping on orders exceeding $50 limit. The black Friday hours for Zara stores this year will 7:30 am for the app users on November 27, 2020, and will have prices as low as $5.90.

READ MORE: Kohl's Black Friday Deals 2020 On Apparel, Shoes, Home Goods, Electronics Etc

BJS Black Friday deals 2020

Bj's Wholesale is famous for its wide variety of products, from clothing, jewellery, to hardware and furniture the store offers almost everything. BJ's have a special members-only deal but without the membership also they store offers the lowest available prices. BJ's is offering the LG 75 inch 75NAN080 Nanocell LED4K UHD Smart TV at just $979.99. The Black Friday hours for the BJ's stores will be starting at 9:00 am to 10:00 pm till November 30, 2020.

READ MORE: Black Friday Deals On Gift Cards: List Of Best Deals You Shouldn't Miss

IMAGE CREDITS: @bjswhholesale IG