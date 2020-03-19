Costco Senior Hours Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak: When To Shop And Other Details

Costco Wholesale Corporation, doing business as Costco, is an American multinational corporation that operates a chain of membership-only warehouse clubs. Costco has a total of 546 stores in the US. With the terrifying coronavirus outbreak, people have been doing ‘panic shopping’ that is stocking up things as they fear that what if these supermarkets also get lockdown as other stores and organisations. But Costco is making sure to keep all their stores open for their customers as long as the location is rendered to be providing a safe shopping experience for all their customers as well as the staff.

Is Costco open?

Since panic shopping is increasing day by day, aged people are the highest sufferers of the practice. Therefore, to make sure that they get all the essentials, Costco has come up with the idea of introducing senior hours for all those aged people who are browsing for "senior shopping hours near me". These senior hours would begin prior to one hour when the store opens. The senior shopping hours would begin at 9:00 AM one hour prior to the Costco hours.

Costco Senior Shopping Hours

Costco is making sure that the people who are exposed to this coronavirus pandemic the most should be protected and therefore people above the age of 60 would be able to shop in Costco senior hours. They also made sure they maintain proper sanitation and also urged their workers to give proper assistance to them. Costco recently came up with the new guidelines. The stores would now limit the number of members who would enter the store for shopping in one go. They have also urged their customers and staff to practice social distancing and have also reduced some services for the same.

Costco hours of working and other guidelines

A sudden surge in the sales due to the circumstances have compelled the store to issue some guidelines regarding the products. Now, in Costco, one member can only buy one pack of toilet paper. The Costco hours to shop would be from 10:00 AM to 8:30 PM. It is important to note that Costco has also not changed its pricing guidelines. This is because Costco believes that price gouging is illegal and also morally unethical.

