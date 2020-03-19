Stater Bros Senior Hours, Check Out The Senior Shopping Hours Amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

Stater Bros is a supermarket chain that has aimed for complete satisfaction and contentment of its customers. However, with the terrifying coronavirus outbreak, one has to inevitably worry about the functioning of the supermarkets. But Stater Bros will be keeping all their stores open for their customers as long as the location is rendered to be providing a safe shopping experience for all their customers as well as the staff.

Stater Bros senior hours for individuals from 65 years of age and above will be able to shop at the store from 7:45 am in the morning. Stater Bros has also asked all their community to be respectful towards their senior customers as they shop in a less crowded atmosphere for their safety.

Store urges customers to shop early morning to avoid crowding

Stater Bros is also asking for the needful help from all its local communities. The company is reportedly asking its customers to shop only for essential and weekly needs. The store chain is also asking its customers to shop first thing in the morning to avoid any unnecessary crowding.

Stater Bros has also provided limits on the items with high demands to sustain the product availability for everyone which will also lead to no excess crowding. The store has been further urging its customers to refrain from purchasing any goods which will not be much useful in the coming week. Stater Bros has also assured its customers that they are working extensively with all their manufacturers and suppliers to replenish their store shelves on a daily basis.

The store will not change its pricing guidelines

The Stater Bros hours have also been modified looking at the current scenario. Stater Bros hours will be now from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm so that the staff can restock all the merchandise as well as clean the stores. It is important to note that Stater Bros has also not changed its pricing guidelines. This is because Stater Bros believes that price gouging is illegal and also morally unethical.