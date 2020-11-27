Does Best Buy Price Match During Black Friday? What Are Their Price Matching Policies?

The holiday season is here and a number of brands have slashed down prices to increase sales. In fact a number of brands do price matching also during their Black Friday Sales. Numerous users on the internet have been asking if Best Buy does price matching on Black Friday sales. Here is information about it, read on.

What is price matching?

Price Matching is a price adjustment policies practised by retail stores in the USA. In this, customers can obtain a partial refund of the purchase price of an item. The customer just needs to show that the product they purchased is available at a lower price on sale.

The product has to be on sale at the same brand. Moreover, the lower price has to be available on the product within a fixed time frame. The customer has to present proof of the lower sale price within a time period.

Does Best Buy price match during Black Friday?

According to the official website of Best Buy, the retail brand does provide price matching policy but has certain terms and conditions.

As per the Price Matching policy on the official website of Best Buy, here is what qualifies as a product that is eligible for Price matching:

Identical to the competitor's product: The product must be a matching brand, model number and color to qualify. Immediately available at a qualifying online retailer, or a local competitor: We match local retail competitors (including their online prices) and these qualifying online retailers: Amazon.com, Crutchfield.com, Dell.com, HP.com and TigerDirect.com. Not shown on our exclusions list:Exclusions apply including, but not limited to, items sold by Marketplace vendors, competitors’ service prices, special daily or hourly sales, and items for sale the Sunday before Thanksgiving Day through the Monday after Thanksgiving.

However, the official website claims that the price matching policy does not apply during the black Friday sales if:

The Best Buy Price Match Guarantee does not cover competitor items for sale denoted as Black Friday pricing or in hourly or daily sales events. It also does not cover items for sale from the Sunday before Thanksgiving Day through the Monday after Thanksgiving, whether offered by Best Buy or by a competitor. This applies to all products, whether on sale or not. See Price Match Guarantee for full details.

