Does Home Depot Price Match During Black Friday? Details Of Home Depot Price Match Policy

Black Friday is being observed today on November 27. As soon as the Thanksgiving and Black Friday come around, almost all of the stores start slashing their prices and introduce various never seen before deals for their customers. Customers are often confused about where to buy the desired product from as almost all the stores and retailers offer it on a discounted price. This is where the price matching comes handy. Some retailers and online stores match or even beat the competitor’s pricing if a customer finds a better deal somewhere else.

The catch for the customers here is knowing which stores participate in the Black Friday price matching and which ones don’t. As the Black Friday sales and price matching is going on, a lot of people have been curious to know about Home Depot price matching policy and have been wondering does Home Depot price match during Black Friday. For all the people who are curious about the Home Depot price match policy on Black Friday, here is everything you need to know about it.

Does Home Depot price match during Black Friday?

For all the people who are wondering does Home Depot price match during Black Friday, the answer is yes. Home Depot is price matching during Black Friday. According to a report by finder.com, the company Home Depot is not just price matching on Black Friday but is also going a step ahead and is beating their competitor’s price by 10%. The customers can make use of this offer now on Black Friday. However, there are a few exclusions. The extra 10% discount is not applicable to online items. Professional services, labour costs and installation fees are not eligible for the slashed prices. The report also mentioned that rebates, free offers or bundle offers do not count towards the price matching.

Home Depot price match policy

The official website of Home Depot mentioned details about its low price guarantee on online purchases. It said, “How the Low Price Guarantee works for online purchases: Our Price Match Guarantee includes the price of the item(s) plus shipping cost. Price Match items must be available from competitor to ship to the customer’s location. We will only honour requests submitted directly from the person who made the purchase.”

Talking about the in-store purchases, the website added, “How the Low Price Guarantee works for in-store pre-purchases: If you find a current lower price on an identical, in-stock item from any other retailer, we will match the price. Just bring the ad, printout or photo with you to the register for validation. (This may involve the associate contacting the competitor).”

